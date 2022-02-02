‘Turning Red’: release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Turning Red is a fun and vibrant animation about a 13-year-old girl called Mei Lee. She may seem like your typical confident teenager, but there’s something extraordinary about her — she turns into a giant red panda when she gets too excited!

Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi, who won an Academy Award for her short film Bao, has brought together a star-studded cast for the film. We can’t wait to see what happens in this movie and (hopefully!) we won’t turn into a giant red panda like Mei Lee.

Here’s everything we know about Turning Red, one of the big new movies of 2022...

Mei Lee is a spritely girl— but she's about to find out an extra special quality about herself. (Image credit: © 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.)

Turning Red will be released on Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 on Disney Plus in both the US and UK.

‘Turning Red’ cast

The voice cast consists of Rosalie Chiang (Soiled) as Mei Lee, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Mei’s mother, Ming, Orion Lee (Only You) as Mei’s father, Jin Lee, and Wai Ching Ho (Robot Stories) as Grandma.

Voicing Mei’s close-knit friends are Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) as Priya, Ava Morse (Ron’s Gone Wrong) as Miriam, and Hyein Park as Abby. Other stars include Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, and Finneas O’Connell who are lending their voices as the members of 4*Town, with many more famous names rounding up the voice cast.

International pop sensation Anne-Marie has also been announced to voice the character of Lauren, a schoolmate of Mei Lee.

Anne-Marie said: “I’m a massive fan of Pixar so it was an honor to be invited to have a role in Turning Red. It’s such a special film, I love the 00’s setting, it’s nostalgic and fun and I love the concept of Mei needing to figure out her journey about growing up in this weird world.”

Singing sensation Anne-Marie will voice Lauren in 'Turning Red'. (Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein / Contributor)

Grammy award-winning singers Billie Eilish and FINNEAS have also written the songs for the fictional band 4*Town, including Nobody Like U, which is featured in the trailer.

Producer Lindsey Collins said: “When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and FINNEAS—back before they’d won a billion GRAMMYS — we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse. We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were!"

Mei Lee and her clan. (Image credit: © 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.)

‘Turning Red’ plot

Disney has revealed the plot to be: “Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she 'poofs' into a giant red panda!”

Mei also discovers the real reason as to why she transforms — and that's because her ancestors had a mystical connection with red pandas.

Mei Lee isn't too happy that she's turned into a red panda. (Image credit: © 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.)

‘Turning Red’ trailer

You can watch the trailer for Turning Red below, where we’re introduced to Mei and her friends’ widely different and refreshing personalities. But Mei isn’t happy when she morphs into a giant red panda and she soon finds out the real reason as to why she’s transformed!