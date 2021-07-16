'Killing Eve' Season 4 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know

Killing Eve Season 4 is on its way, and the creators have confirmed it will be the final one. This news will no doubt be bittersweet for fans, as there'll definitely be more episodes to enjoy but it'll be the last installment in the hugely popular series.

Speaking about the news, Villanelle actress Jodie Comer said: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."

Here's what we know about Season 4 so far...

Killing Eve Season 4 is expected to air in Summer 2022, so we have a little while to wait until there'll be new episodes. New episodes will air on AMC in the US and BBC1 in the UK.

And there are loads of places you can go if you've missed the previous series...

What is the plot of Killing Eve Season 4?

An exact synopsis isn't available yet, but in a BAFTA Q&A showrunner Suzanne Heathcote teased that writers will "take it somewhere new, which involves taking risks. You just can't tread water". Villanelle and Eve's relationship will definitely be at the centre of Season 4, but will the duo get a happy ending?

In a stark contrast to previous seasons, the finale of Season 3 saw Villanelle and Eve standing back-to-back, trying to follow Villanelle's suggestion to walk away from each other forever. However, neither were able to do it as they looked back at each other with a smile. It was much less violent than the stabbing in Season 1, and the shooting in Season 2, but it's hard to say exactly how Season 4 will play out!

During an interview with EW, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said: "I just think they couldn't get shot again. Or stabbed. Of course, they are on a bridge and there's all sorts of drama that they could have happened there. I think that what was really appealing was for both of them to have an honest conversation, which we rarely see."

Who's in the cast?

Killing Eve Season 4 will feature plenty of familiar faces, and will of course see Sandra Oh as Eve and Jodie Comer as Villanelle. Here's the confirmed cast list so far...

Fiona Shaw (Carolyn)

Kim Bodnia (Konstantin)

Gemma Whelan (Geraldine)

Camille Cottin (Hélène)

Danny Sapani (Jamie)

Turlough Convery (Bear)

Ayoola Smart (Audrey)

Anything worth having is worth the wait. #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/YCbdDPE8jtMarch 16, 2021 See more

Is there a trailer?

The only teaser fans have seen so far is a video on Twitter confirming that Season 4 was arriving, and it would be the last, but we'll let you know when a full-length trailer is available!