Jodie Comer — things you didn't know about the TV star

Jodie Comer became a household name thanks to her role in Killing Eve.

From working in a supermarket to turning down Strictly, here are some surprising facts about Bafta award-winning actress Jodie Comer...

Liverpool-born actress Jodie Comer might only be in her 20s, but she has crammed a huge amount of success into her young years.

She has become a household name thanks to playing serial assassin Villanelle in BBC drama Killing Eve, wowing fans with her amazing wardrobe and brilliant Slavic accent. More recently she has appeared as a care home worker called Sarah, in Channel 4 drama, Help.

But what do we know about the actress behind the trained killer? Here are several things you probably don't know...

Jodie Comer: little known facts about the actress...

Jodie Comer turned down Strictly Come Dancing

Jodie turned down the chance to appear on Strictly. (Image credit: BBC)

Jodie revealed that after once being spotted in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing, she turned down the chance to appear in the following year's lineup. She told The Sun: "BBC bosses were like, 'Maybe next year, Jodie...?' and I was like, 'Mmm, no, I don't think so!' I'd embarrass myself definitely. I went with my mum and my nan because my nan is a Strictly superfan. It was a once in a lifetime thing for her so it was really fun."

Killing Eve wasn't her first TV role

Jodie appeared on numerous TV shows before joining the Killing Eve team. (Image credit: BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle Films/Paola Kudacki)

Jodie has a huge number of successful TV shows under her belt, and before becoming a household name in Killing Eve, a role for which she won a BAFTA, Jodie was probably best known for her role as Kate Parks in the hit drama Doctor Foster. She has also appeared in My Mad Fat Diary, The White Princess, and Thirteen. And very early in her career, she popped up in Holby City, Waterloo Road, Doctors, and Casualty. Her first-ever acting role was in a BBC Radio 4 play.

Jodie Comer's got a very famous best friend

Jodie Comer is great friends with athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson. (Image credit: Getty)

As well as being a household name herself, Jodie's best friend is famous heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson. Jodie is immensely proud of her friend's sporting achievements and often shares how in awe she is of her friend on social media.

She's got a surprising guilty pleasure

While she isn't busy filming or learning lines for her latest role, Jodie likes nothing more than relaxing on the sofa and catching up with the latest drama in TOWIE. She is apparently a big fan of reality television and loves TOWIE and Real Housewives. She's also a fan of films and lists Billy Elliot and Forrest Gump among her favourites. Plus, she's a massive fan of pop legend Bruce Springsteen!

Dame Julie Walters is her dream co-star

Jodie would love to star alongside acting legend Julie. (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Jodie has revealed on numerous occasions that she has always wanted to star alongside Julie Walters, or failing being in the same production, Jodie has joked that perhaps Julie could play her in a movie of her life, instead.

Jodie Comer used to work in Tesco

Jodie in her role as Sarah in Channel 4 drama, Help. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Before finding fame as an actress, Jodie worked in Tesco as a supermarket checkout girl. She also spent a bit of time working in a bar collecting glasses before her acting career took off.

Jodie Comer's Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the Killing Eve actress....

How old is Jodie Comer? Jodie Comer's age is 28. Her date of birth is 11th of March 1993.

Does Jodie Comer have kids? Jodie Comer doesn't have any children.

Where was Jodie Comer born? Jodie Comer's place of birth is Liverpool.

How tall is Jodie Comer? Jodie Comer's height is 5ft 6.

Instagram: @jodiemcomer

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.