'Help' on Channel 4 — air date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Help is a new one-part Channel 4 drama which tells the moving story of a young worker called Sarah in a fictional Liverpool care home. Along with her patient, Tony, Sarah finds her life torn apart by the ever challenging coronavirus pandemic. It has been penned by the award-winning writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials).

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer (Sarah) and This is England and Line of Duty's Stephen Graham (Tony) star in the new project.

Speaking about the role, Graham said: “Jack is one of the greatest and most truthful writers of our generation and in Help he has crafted a profoundly important piece of social realism.

“I’ve wanted to work with Jodie for ages, and together we’re hugely passionate about shining a light on one of the biggest tragedies of our time and the people at the heart of it.”

A release date for Help has not been confirmed yet, but we do know that filming is underway. We'll keep you updated when we know when it will air on Channel 4.

What is the plot of 'Help'?

After a hard upbringing spent struggling at home, in education and at work, Sarah (Jodie Comer) has finally found her calling as a carer at Sunshine Homes. She is known for connecting with the residents there, especially with Tony (Stephen Graham). He has early onset Alzheimer's, which leaves him prone to periods of confusion and sudden outbursts which the other staff struggle with.

However, Sarah steps in and the two form a real bond. But the unexpected coronavirus pandemic throws the home into disarray and Sarah and her colleagues are left poorly prepared to fight the virus. The pressure eventually proves too much for Sarah, who begins to search for a way out...

What inspired 'Help'?

Help writer Jack Thorne said: “30,000 people have died unnecessarily in these care homes because of the indifference and incompetence of our government. Hearing the stories of those at the frontline, having people break down in tears on Zoom in front of us has been incredibly moving and galling.

“Getting the story right will be incredibly important, we are aware of the pressure upon us, this has to be written and made with anger and precision. We hope we do it justice.”

Who stars in 'Help'?

So far only Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham have been confirmed as the cast, but we will keep you updated when other names are released.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but watch this space!