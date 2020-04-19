Killing Eve: When it airs, how to watch, and everything you need to know

Source: AMC (Image credit: AMC)

Great entertainment is often about escape, and there is no better way to escape feelings of isolation or boredom than with the thrill of a spy chasing a hitwoman around the world. Killing Eve delivers exceptional entertainment with a show that is far from typical or predictable. It already has two seasons to catch up on, and a brand new third season that is premiering now. That makes Killing Eve the perfect choice to binge and make it your latest obsession. Here's all you need to watch Killing Eve online & without cable.

What is Killing Eve

If you aren't already in the know, Killing Eve is a TV series that mixes spies with dark comedy to produce a special blend of tension and laughter. The show is based upon writing by author Luke Jennings, who created the Villanelle series back in 2014. Villanelle is a codename for a hitwoman named Oksana Astankova, and she pursues, and is pursued by, MI6 agent Eve Polastri. Killing Eve is available to watch on BBC American and AMC in the United States and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star in this exciting series, playing Eve Polastri and Villanelle respectively. These two are the heart and soul of the show, and the ways they portray their focus, obsession and attraction towards one another is mesmerizing. Other than Carolyn Martens, an MI6 chief played by Fiona Shaw, expect a mostly rotating cast of characters in a series where no one is safe, or off limits.

Get a taste of "Killing Eve" with this Season 1 recap from BBC America.

Critics and fans alike have embraced Killing Eve . The show has consistently gotten positive reviews, and has seen a steady growth in ratings and overall interest. It also has racked up some award show wins, with wins in both American and British ceremonies. That includes wins at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for Sandra Oh, and a Primetime Emmy for Jodie Comer.

How to watch Killing Eve Season 5

New episodes of Killing Eve air on both AMC and BBC America. It is a simulcast, and you can watch on either channel. One of the easiest ways to get AMC or BBC America without cable is with a Live TV streaming service. There are five Live TV streaming services that include both AMC and BBC America, with a variety of price points and some free trials available. Take a look at the options and pick the one that's right for you.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Killing Eve on Fubo TV: Yes, Fubo has AMC and BBC America.

More on Fubo TV:

See all Fubo TV channels

Fubo TV 4K streaming

Sling TV

The cost: $25 a month after your first month for $15

$25 a month after your first month for $15 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . Killing Eve on Sling TV: Yes with AMC and BBC America on either Sling Orange or Sling Blue.

More on Sling TV:

See all Sling TV channels

How to subscribe to Sling TV

This trailer gives a glimpse of the drama coming in Killing Eve Season 3.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, CBS, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, CBS, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Killing Eve on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with AMC and BBC America.

More on AT&T TV Now:

See all AT&T TV Now channels and plans

How to sign up for AT&T TV Now

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Coming Soon , Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Coming Soon , Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Killing Eve on YouTube TV: Yes, with AMC and BBC America.

More on YouTube TV:

Philo

The cost: $20 a month after a seven day free trial

$20 a month after a seven day free trial Watch Philo on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, and supported browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, and supported browsers Local channels on Philo: No, Philo TV does not have local channels available.

No, Philo TV does not have local channels available. Killing Eve on Philo: Yes with AMC and BBC America.

More on Philo:

How to watch past seasons of Killing Eve

The previous two seasons of Killing Eve are available on a variety of streaming services. Subscribers can binge both seasons of Killing Eve on Hulu , as the service added season 2 last year.

If you prefer to buy individual seasons, you can get Killing Eve on Amazon , iTunes and Google Play . Amazon has the previous seasons for the lowest cost right now at $10 each for seasons 1 & 2. The latest season will cost about $15-20 per season, with Google Play offering the lowest price of $14 for season 3. You can also buy individual episodes from any season too.

When do new episodes of Killing Eve air?

New episodes of Killing Eve are on AMC and BBC America, with first showings on Sunday night's at 9 p.m. Eastern. Of course, both networks will replay episodes throughout the week, and have them available on-demand and in the AMC app or BBC America for subscribers.

Will there be a fourth season of Killing Eve ?

Yes, according to Entertainment Weekly, BBC America has renewed Killing Eve for a fourth season. The novel series on which the TV show is based had three books, Codename Villanelle, Killing Eve ; No Tomorrow, and Killing Eve : Endgame. The TV series has plenty of room to create their own stories, so there is no clear endpoint in sight.

Killing Eve has broken ground in many areas. The show has two strong female leads, and they blend a direct obsession with outdoing the other with an underlying curiosity and desire towards each other. Killing Eve also has a new woman head writer for each new season, with Suzanne Heathcote taking over for Emerald Fennell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in season three. Killing Eve has a formula that can keep it fresh and different with each new set of episodes.

How to watch Killing Eve from anywhere, even outside of the United States

Villanelle can't be bound by borders, and neither should you. Killing Eve is a popular exciting show the world over, but live streaming on U.S. services isn't available in some countries. That could mean that you have limited options to see Killing Eve live and online. That's because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. However, your streaming subscriptions don't have to get stopped at Customs.

One way to get things working like you are used to is by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.