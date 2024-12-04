In Flight: cast, plot and everything we know

In Flight is a gripping Channel 4 drama that sees a flight attendant dragged into the criminal underworld. Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Katherine Kelly plays single mum Jo Conran, who works as a flight attendant.

Her son is serving a 15-year prison sentence in Bulgaria for a murder he swears he didn't commit but then Jo is approached by a gang, who use her son's situation to force her to smuggle drugs. As Jo gets pulled deeper and deeper into a world of corrupt cops and assassins, she must do everything she can to keep her son alive.

"I am really excited to be taking on the role of Jo and I can't wait to tell her compelling story," says Katherine. "I am delighted to be working with Buccaneer Media again and it's a joy to be filming in Belfast."

Here's everything you need to know about the six-part Channel 4 drama series In Flight…

In Flight is a six-part series will air on Channel 4 in 2025. When a date is announced, we’ll let you know.

In Flight plot

In Flight follows single mum Jo (Katherine Kelly), whose son is imprisoned in Bulgaria for a murder he denies committing. Jo works as a flight attendant and is approached by a criminal gang who knows all about her son’s case and blackmails her into smuggling drugs for them. Things quickly escalate and Jo finds herself forced to carry out their orders with no chance of escape. But Jo will do anything to protect her family.

In Flight cast — Katherine Kelly as Jo

Katherine Kelly plays flight attendant mum Jo in In Flight. made her name playing Becky McDonald in Coronation Street from 2006 to 2012. She then went on to star in The Guilty, Mr Selfridge, Strike Back, Happy Valley and The Night Manager. In 2024 Katherine won huge accolades for playing hard-nosed Angela in Mr Bates vs The Post Office and she’s also been in Bloods, Gentleman Jack, Innocent and Flack.

Katherine Kelly with her Coronation Street co-star Antony Cotton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring?

Other cast in In Flight include Jamestown's Stuart Martin plays gang member Cormac, Great Expectations’ Ashley Thomas is customs officer Dom, The Fall’s Bronagh Waugh is Melanie and Life After Life’s Harry Cadby is Sonny. Corinna Brown and Ambreen Razia round out the cast.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll put it up on here when it is released.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on In Flight

In Flight films in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and was was co-created by Mike Walden (Marcella, Whitstable Pearl) and Adam Randall (Slow Horses). It was produced by Buccaneer, the company behind Marcella, Crime and The Burning Girls.