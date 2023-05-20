Mr Bates vs The Post Office: cast, plot and everything we know

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is a hard-hitting ITV drama starring Toby Jones, Monica Dolan and Julie Hesmondhalgh among others. The series details one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history, where thousands of Post Office sub postmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office focuses on how in 2009 a group of sub postmasters from across the UK decided enough was enough and formed the Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance designed to clear their names. Toby Jones plays Alan Bates who formed the group. Toby says: “I am proud to be a part of this shocking, unsettling but ultimately inspirational drama.”

Mr Bates vs The Post Office launches on ITV1 and ITVX but we're not expecting the series to arrive before 2024. We'll update with the official air date once it's announced by ITV.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office plot

Mr Bates vs The Post Office follows Alan Bates (Toby Jones), a sub postmaster who decided to fight back against a scandalous miscarriage of justice. He was one of thousands of sub postmasters and postmistresses who between 2000 and 2013 were falsely accused of theft due to financial discrepancies thrown up by the flawed Horizon computerised accounting system. More than 700 were prosecuted and several went to prison while others lost their homes and life savings trying to pay back the money the Post Office claimed was missing. Many were unfairly ostracised from their communities, who believed they were criminals. In 2009 Alan decided to form the Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance, uniting thousands of his colleagues to fight to clear their names.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office cast — Toby Jones as Alan Bates

Toby Jones plays Alan Bates who fought the Post Office in order to prove his innocence. Toby has also starred in the BBC comedy series Detectorists and has a had hugely successful movie career, having starred in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Pale Blue Eye, The Wonder, The Hunger Games movies and My Week With Marilyn. He voices Dobby in the Harry Potter films and has also been in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Snow White and The Huntsman and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Toby Jones with Mackenzie Crook in Detectorists. (Image credit: BBC)

Monica Dolan

Monica Dolan has a yet unnamed role in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. We'll update on her character when we can.

Monica previously played Anne Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. She’s played serial killer Rose West in Appropriate Adult, and has also starred in the movie Pride, Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads, My Name Is Leon, The Dig, W1A, The Witness for the Prosecution, A Very English Scandal, Catastrophe and The Casual Vacancy. Monica is one of the stars guest starring in the 2023 series of Black Mirror.

Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan as John and Anne Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. (Image credit: ITV)

Julie Hesmondhalgh

Julie Hesmondhalgh stars in the drama but her role has yet to be announced by ITV. We'll update on her character when we can.

Julie previously won our hearts playing Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street and then went on to star in Broadchurch, Cucumber, The Trouble With Maggie Cole, The A Word, Doctor Who, The Pact and You & Me.

Julie Hesmondhalgh in The Pact. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Mr Bates vs The Post Office?

Mr Bates vs The Post Office boasts a star-studded cast including Alex Jennings (This Is Going to Hurt, The Crown), Ian Hart (The Responder), Lia Williams (The Crown, The Capture), Will Mellor (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, No Offence), Clare Calbraith (Grace, Anne), Shaun Dooley (Gentleman Jack, It’s A Sin), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey), Adam James (The Suspect, Vigil) and Katherine Kelly (Coronation Street, Mr Selfridge, Gentleman Jack)

Behind the scenes and more on Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is written by acclaimed screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes (Tom Jones, Honour, Vanity Fair) and produced by ITV Studios and Little Gem. The drama is directed by James Strong (Broadchurch, Crime, Vigil) and produced by Chris Clough (World On Fire, The Missing). It will be executive produced by Patrick Spence (A Spy Among Friends, Maternal) for ITV Studios, Gwyneth Hughes, Natasha Bondy and Ben Gale on behalf of Little Gem (Emily Atack: Asking For It?, Paul Merson: Football, Gambling and Me), James Strong and Joe Williams (Litvinenko, Lupin).

Executive Producer, Patrick Spence, said: “We could not be more thrilled and grateful at this line up.”

Executive Producer, Natasha Bondy, said: “Despite this being a scandal that is now widely regarded as the biggest miscarriage of justice in our country’s legal history, it’s still a story that many people don’t know about. We hope this series changes that.”

ITV Commissioning Editor Helen Perry said: “We are so grateful to the extraordinary cast that have come together for this show. Their talent will help shine a spotlight on one of the most important and unbelievable stories of injustice in recent British history.”

Fact vs Fiction: the real story of injustice behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Between 2000 and 2013 the Post Office held hundreds of its sub postmasters and postmistresses liable for financial discrepancies shown by Horizon, its hugely expensive computerised accounts system. Despite warnings that the system was faulty, the Post Office relentlessly pursued its employees for the supposedly missing money. 736 were prosecuted and several went to jail, some whilst pregnant or with young children. Others lost their jobs, homes and savings trying to pay back the money the Post Office claimed was stolen. Many were shunned by their communities but in 2009 Alan Bates united them, forming the Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance. Together they achieved a landmark Court of Appeal decision to overturn their convictions, and after 10 years of fighting they were exonerated on all counts. But the battle to clear their names came too late for some, who died before the verdict, and many had their lives ruined as a result of the scandal.

The real Alan Bates says: "This is one of the most egregious scandals the country has ever seen and a major corporation has managed to keep it covered up for years. Thankfully this has now been exposed and the victims are finally on their way to finding the justice they deserve."