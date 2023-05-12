Black Mirror season 6: cast, episodes, trailer and everything we know

Paapa Essiedu is just one of the many great guest stars in Black Mirror season 6.

Black Mirror season 6 is on its way after a four-year wait and we have some exciting new details about what to expect when the dystopian series returns.

Charlie Brooker's dark anthology has been a huge hit ever since it first hit our screens on Channel 4, then later moved to Netflix where it was able to attract an even bigger audience and an interactive movie called Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

News of the sixth instalment came after the official Twitter account shared a cryptic clue that simply read "What have we missed?" and a trailer followed shortly after, sending fans into a frenzy.

Speaking about the series' return, Charlie Brooker said: "I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

That all sounds very exciting. Here's everything you need to know about Black Mirror season 6 so far.

Black Mirror returns to Netflix in June, although we don't have a confirmed date just yet. But thankfully there's not much longer to wait!

Black Mirror season 6 cast

Breaking Bad legend Aaron Paul has a role in Black Mirror season 6. (Image credit: Netflix)

The anthology series is no stranger to some major guest stars, and season 6 is packed with some huge names across the world of entertainment.

Stars appearing in Black Mirror season 6 include Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

So you know, only a few people!

Black Mirror season 6 episodes

Salma Hayek is also in Black Mirror season 6. (Image credit: Netflix)

With each episode in Black Mirror acting as a self-contained story, the possibilities really are endless when it comes to the series. We've had episodes set in space, creepy mansions, a museum, and everywhere in between.

Episode titles and synopses have been released for Black Mirror season 6 and are as follows:

Joan Is Awful

An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault.

Loch Henry

A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary, but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

Beyond the Sea

In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Mazey Days

A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Demon 79

Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer for Black Mirror season 6 is here and it's set to a pretty eerie rendition of I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire by The Ink Spots, a song which has been popularised in recent years by the Fallout series.

While they don't give away too much, there's definitely enough to tease what's going on and some quick looks at the famous faces featured in the new series.

Take a look below...