Black Mirror season 6 cast: who's who in the Netflix anthology

Ben Barnes and Salma Hayek are among the A-List cast of Black Mirror season 6.

Black Mirror season 6 is back and better than ever, with a lot of big names taking part in the hit dystopian anthology series on Netflix.

Each season we've seen lots of different guest stars with names including Andrew Scott, Jesse Plemons, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Rory Kinnear all taking part in episodes throughout the years.

Now, after a tense four-year wait, there are five new episodes for fans to sink their teeth into. Each one is set in a different time and place, with a new tech-focused cautionary tale.

This season we've got stories set in space, 1970s Northern England, a sleepy Scottish town, and beyond, so there's plenty of intriguing stuff to explore and probably some horrifying twists too!

But who's in the cast of Black Mirror season 6? Here's everything you need to know...

Beyond the Sea

Aaron Paul as Cliff Stanfield

Aaron Paul as Cliff Stanfield. (Image credit: Nick Wall/Netflix)

In Beyond the Sea, Cliff Stanfield is an astronaut who is two years into his six-year mission in deep space with a wife and son back on Earth. It's quite a lonely experience but he has the company of one fellow astronaut.

He's played by Aaron Paul who is best known for his breakout role as Jesse Pinkman in the hit AMC series Breaking Bad and for voicing Todd Chavez in Netflix's animated dark comedy BoJack Horseman.

Josh Hartnett as David Ross

Josh Hartnett as David Ross. (Image credit: Netflix)

David Ross is the other astronaut on the mission with Cliff, who also has family back on Earth. Teasing his character, series creator Charlie Brooker said his character is a "golden boy" with a "mix of vulnerability".

Josh Hartnett played the role of Ethan Chandler in Penny Dreadful and has starred in movies such as The Black Dahlia, Pearl Harbor, and The Virgin Suicides.

Kate Mara as Lana Stanfield

Kate Mara as Lana Stanfield. (Image credit: Netflix)

Lana is Cliff's wife. Not much is known about her character but Charlie Brooker described her performance as "heartbreaking", so we're likely going to see her coming to terms with having her husband gone for so long.

Kate Mara is known for her role as Zoe Barnes in Netflix's political thriller House of Cards and has starred in movies such as 127 Hours, Brokeback Mountain and Fantastic Four.

Auden Thornton as Jessica Ross

Auden Thornton as Jessica Ross. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jessica is David’s wife. We don't know much about her character though, so we'll have to tune in to find out more.

Auden Thornton played the role of Lucy Damon in season four of This Is Us. She has also starred in Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, and Arlington Road.

Joan Is Awful

Annie Murphy as Joan

Annie Murphy as Joan. (Image credit: Netflix)

Joan is the titular main character of this episode. She is an average woman with blonde, face-framing highlights, one of her distinguishing features She has "faded into the background of her own life" and is also "going on the motions." One day she turns on the TV and sees Salma Hayek playing her in a dramatized day that just happened.

Actress Annie Murphy is best known for her performance as Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek. She has also starred in Kevin Can F**k Himself, Russian Doll, and American Dad!

Salma Hayek as TV Joan

Salma Hayek as TV Joan. (Image credit: Netflix)

In Joan is Awful, Salma Hayek stars as a fictionalized version of herself, who’s playing the role of Joan on the Streamberry TV show. Speaking to Netflix, she revealed: "I play both an exaggerated version of myself and of Joan. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play an interpretation of myself."

Salma Hayek received an Oscar nomination for her role as painter Frida Kahlo in Frida. She has also starred in a number of other projects including 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, and House of Gucci.

Avi Nash as Krish

Avi Nash plays Joan’s fiancé, Krish who also has a TV version of himself. But how will he feel about having a fictionalized version of himself watched by millions?



Avi Nash is known for his work in popular TV shows such as The Walking Dead, Silo, and Barry.

Himesh Patel as TV Krish

Himesh Patel plays the TV version of Krish in Joan is Afraid.

The actor has starred in projects such as Don’t Look Up, Enola Holmes 2, and Avenue 5.

Rob Delaney as Mac

Rob Delaney plays Joan’s ex-boyfriend, who is “trying to weasel his way back into her life." The actor also teased that: “Mac is the catalyst for what goes wrong in Joan’s life. Then we eventually discover what he is really like deep down, and it’s not great."

He is known for his work on Catastrophe, Deadpool 2, Tom & Jerry, and Fairfax.

Ben Barnes as TV Mac

Ben Barnes as TV Mac. (Image credit: Ana Blumekron/Netflix)

Ben Barnes plays Mac in the TV version of Joan's life.

He is best known for his role as Darkling in the TV series Shadow and Bone. He has also played Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia film series and appeared in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Loch Henry

Samuel Blenkin as Davis

Samuel Blenkin as Davis. (Image credit: Netflix)

Davis is a film school student who "wants to be the next Stanley Kubrick". He has a good heart but is insecure about what he likes and wants, making him quite a compelling character. He heads to Scotland to make a documentary but gets more than he bargained for.

Samuel Blenkin played the roles of Will Shakespeare in Netflix's The Sandman and Adam Parker in BBC period drama Peaky Blinders.

Myha’la Herrold as Pia

Myha’la Herrold as Pia. (Image credit: Netflix)

Pia is a fellow filmmaker and Davis’ girlfriend. She travels with him to his Scottish hometown to make their documentary.

Myha’la Herrold has starred in Industry, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Modern Love and Premature.

Mazey Day

Clara Ruggard as Mazey Day

Clara Ruggard as Mazey Day. (Image credit: Netflix)

Mazey Day is a troubled starlet who’s hounded by paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Clara Ruggard is known for her work on projects like Love Gets a Room, I Am Mother, The Rising and Press Play.

Zazie Beetz as Bo

Zazie Beetz as Bo. (Image credit: Netflix)

Bo is one of the paparazzi that hounds Mazey Day, making her quite a frightening on-screen presence as she continues to invade the starlet's life.

Zazie Beetz is best known for her role as Van in Atlanta and has also starred in Deadpool 2, Easy, and The Harder They Fall.

Danny Ramirez as Hector

Like Bo, Ramirez’s Hector is part of the paparazzi scene and works alongside her to try and get vital images of Mazey. But at what cost?

Ramirez is known for his work in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, On My Block and Top Gun: Maverick.

Demon 79

Anjana Vasan as Nida

Anjana Vasan as Nida. (Image credit: Netflix)

Nida is a meek sales assistant who is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster, something that changes the course of her life forever.

Anjana Vasan is best known for her comedic work on We Are Lady Parts and she won an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Stella in the recent West End staging of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Paapa Essiedu as Gaap

Paapa Essiedu as Gaap. (Image credit: Netflix)

Gaap is a unique individual with a unique, disco dress sense. He’s described as being "charming and persuasive" and he and Nida have "a fun dynamic together". From what we can see, he's very different from Nida too!

Paapa Essiedu is best known for his role as Kwame in I May Destroy You. He also played the role of Alexander Dumani in Gangs of London and Isaac Turner in The Capture season 2.

All episodes of Black Mirror season 6 are available on Netflix from Thursday, June 15.