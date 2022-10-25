Cabinet of Curiosities cast: who's who in the Netflix horror anthology

Cabinet of Curiosities is an anticipated horror anthology series, produced by Pans Labyrinth and The Shape of Water director Guillermo Del Toro. The acclaimed director introduces each episode, where he's hand-picked some of his favorite filmmakers to create stories for his anthology.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum (opens in new tab), Del Toro said: "In this anthology, we gave ownership of each episode to the directors. Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights; some are savory, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites."

As well as individual stories, the series features a great cast to help bring the characters to life. Whether it's a large cast like The Viewing or a one-man band like Graveyard Rats, there's some well-known talent attached to each episode.

We'll be updating this guide when each episode is released, but for now, here's everything you need to know about who's involved in the first two episodes of Netflix's Cabinet of Curiosities...

Cabinet of Curiosities cast

Episode 1 — Lot 36

Directed by Guillermo Navarro

(Image credit: Netflix)

Guillermo Navarro is is a Mexican cinematographer and television director who has worked with Del Toro on a number of films including The Devil's Backbone, Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth and Pacific Rim. In the television world, he is well-known for directing NBC's Hannibal.

His Cabinet of Curiosities story, Lot 36, is based on an original story by Del Toro and follows a man who buys a storage unit hoping that selling its contents well help him improve his financial situation, however, he ends up dealing with darker forces.

Tim Blake Nelson as Nick

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nick is the main character of Lot 36, and has little regard for anyone but himself as he's trying to pay off his debt, and doesn't really care who he hurts in the process. He's secured a couple of the storage units hoping to sell the contents for money, but Lot 36 proves deadlier than he'd ever imagined.

Tim Blake Nelson is best known for playing Delmar O'Donnell in O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Buster Scruggs and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Sebastian Roché as Roland

(Image credit: Netflix)

Antiques expert Roland is called in after Nick finds some mysterious things inside his lot, and he helps him to understand them, becoming intrigued by three books in particular which he claims are incredibly valuable.

Sebastian Roché is known for playing Balthazar in the CW series Supernatural as well as Reichsminister Martin Heusmann in Prime Video's The Man in the High Castle.

Demetrius Grosse as Eddie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eddie works for the storage unit company and is in charge of managing the lots. He shows Nick a mysterious videotape about a man that always comes to the units, and he is curious about why he keeps checking it on such a regular basis since the 1940s. Eddie seems determined to get to the bottom of it.

Demetrius Grosse has played Colonel Blake in Rampage and Deputy Foss in Westworld as well as starring as Rock in Straight Outta Compton.

Elpidia Carrillo as Amelia

(Image credit: Netflix)

Amelia is a woman who rented one of the storage units, Lot 87. She arrives on the scene hoping to get it back but is informed she was served an eviction notice and that Nick had already bought it, but goes after him to try and sort things out.

Elpidia Carrillo is best known for playing Anna in the Predator film series and also played the role of Maria in Salvador and Sandra in Nine Lives.

Episode 2 — Graveyard Rats

Directed by Vincenzo Natali

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vincenzo Natali is known for directing Cube, In the Tall Grass, Cypher and Splice, so he's certainly no stranger to the horror genre.

His episode of Cabinet of Curiosities is based on the short story by American horror author Henry Kuttner, which was sold to Weird Tales in 1936.

David Hewlett as Masson

(Image credit: Netflix)

As the only credited character for Graveyard Rats, most of the story focuses on Masson, a grave robber who eyes the riches of a wealthy new arrival. But the only thing standing between him and the fortune is a tunnel and an army of rodents. So not exactly pleasant!

David Hewlett has worked with Del Toro before in The Shape of Water where he played Fleming, and also played the role of Worth in Natali's Cube. He also starred as Anthony Herman in the CBS series Clarice, based on the character from The Silence of the Lambs.