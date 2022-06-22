Westworld season 4: release date, cast, plot, everything we know

Westworld has forged a brave new path over the course of its run. Based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie of the same name, the show started out in a Wild West theme park where robot "hosts" were available to satisfy the often dark and carnal desires of the humans seeking entertainment.

When the hosts achieve sentience, the rules change and suddenly these highly skilled robots start their own revolution. The show explores the complicated world of ethics and morality while painting a stark picture of what happens when human excess goes too far. To paraphrase from Crichton’s seminal book Jurassic Park (opens in new tab), just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do it.

Here’s what we know about Westworld season 4.

Westworld season 4 premieres in the US on June 26. It will be available in the UK the day after, on June 27. There will be eight episodes in season 4, airing weekly.

The season 4 premiere is titled "The Auguries."

The show was renewed in April 2020. Delays caused by the pandemic combined with the lengthy post-production process needed for such a stylized show meant that over two years would pass before the new season finally booted up and came to life. At long last, we can say the wait is finally over.

Who is in the Westworld season 4 cast?

Thanks to the ability to breathe new life into various hosts, even when you think characters are done for doesn’t mean they’re gone for good. When you can replicate hosts (and people, for that matter), no one really dies.

Back for season 4 are stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (The Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Ashley Stubbs), Aaron Paul (Caleb) and Angela Sarafyan (Clementine). Other cast members include Aurora Perrineau, Daniel Wu and West Side Story's Ariana DeBose.

The big casting news heading into season 4 is that original cast member James Marsden (Teddy) is returning to the show. It will be very interesting to see how his character has evolved over time.

Since Dolores is very dead after the third season, Wood enters season 4 as a new character, a writer named Christina. There are also a few copies of Dolores laying about, so it’s entirely possible that she might be resurrected at some point.

What is Westworld season 4 about?

There aren’t a lot of details available about what’s coming in season 4, but we do know what happened in season 3 to build up to the new season. Maeve and Caleb were able to defeat Serac (Vincent Cassel). Thompson’s Chalores, a combination of Charlotte and Dolores, instructed The Man in Black’s host to kill off his human self.

Fans can expect to see exciting new worlds and lots of action in season 4. Co-creator Lisa Joy said last year (opens in new tab) that the best way to describe season 4 was "inversion" and that the new worlds are "really fun."

Is there a trailer for Westworld season 4?

The official trailer for Westworld season 4 arrived on June 16, mere days ahead of the season premiere. The wait was worth it, though! The trailer provides just enough of a hint at what’s coming without giving too much away. The tension that has been building since the first season has reached a fever pitch and there’s no turning back now.

How to watch Westworld season 4

In the US, Westworld season 4 is available exclusively on HBO Max. You can purchase a subscription to the streaming service directly, or you can access it through Hulu or Roku. It might be included in your cable subscription, too, so be sure to check with your cable provider.

UK viewers can watch new episodes of the show one day after their US release on Sky TV and NOW.