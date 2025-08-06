Is Lady Gaga in Wednesday season 2 part 1? And who does Lady Gaga play?

Everyone is very excited about Lady Gaga being in Wednesday season 2.

However, sadly, you won’t find the superstar singer in the first four parts that finally arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, August 6. However, there appears to have been a reference to her character in the opening episodes. Here's all we know so far about Lady Gaga being in Wednesday and the song she has lined up...

When will Lady Gaga appear in Wednesday season 2?

Lady Gaga will arrive in the second wave of four episodes released on Netflix on Wednesday, September 3.

Who does Lady Gaga play in Wednesday season 2?

Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood is set to give Wednesday a hard time (Image credit: Netflix)

Lady Gaga plays teacher Rosaline Rotwood, who Netflix has teased clashes with Jenna Ortega's Wednesday. The makers say, "the mysterious and enigmatic Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday." So this sounds more than a brief cameo.

The makers gave a further tease saying: "Rosaline Rotwood. Cloaked in mystery with a reputation that precedes her. Our paths will surely cross. Welcome to mayhem”.

While the character isn’t directly referenced in the first four episodes of the new series, the Addams family (Morticia and Gomez) are staying in Rotwood Cottage at Nevermore, which is where Marilyn Thornhill was before them.

One theory offered online is that Rosaline is a Raven in Wednesday’s bloodline, but we won't find out for sure what’s going on until September.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Morticia and Gomez are staying in Rotwood Cottage (Image credit: Netflix)

Is Lady Gaga releasing a Wednesday song?

Yes, Variety reports that Lady Gaga will release a song and a video for a track titled "Dead Dance". It seems logical that it will be released in early September to tie in with the singer making her debut in Wednesday.

Wednesday director Tim Burton has been full of praise for Lady Gaga, saying: "She’s such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational".

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have much more on the new song.

Has Lady Gaga been in a TV series before?

Yes, she has. And she even turned up in The Sopranos as a 15-year-old.

Lady Gaga will be seen in Wednesday part 2 when it’s released on Netflix on Wednesday, September 3. Please check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.