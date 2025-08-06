Evie Templeton's age and everything you need to know about the new Wednesday star

Evie Templeton has made an immediate impression on fans in Wednesday season 2, joining the Tim Burton hit in a big way in the second episode after being seen briefly in the first episode.

Wednesday season 2 has just landed on Netflix, with the first four episodes now available to stream (part 2’s four episodes land on September 3).

Evie Templeton is a key member of the Wednesday season 2 cast alongside returning stars like Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers, joining in episode 1 as Agnes Demille, Wednesday's number one superfan.

But who is the actress, and where have you seen her before? We have answers to all the questions about Evie Templeton, including her age, birthday, and more about her character.

Evie Templeton’s age

Evie Templeton attends the global premiere in London (Image credit: Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix)

Evie Templeton is 16. Her first acting credit was in a short called Red. She also appeared as Grace Holland in the 2023 horror movie Lord of Misrule, but she's never been in anything quite as big as Wednesday!

Talking to Teen Vogue about winning the part, she said: "I was a huge fan of season 1. I would say it was quite a lengthy process, but obviously worth it in the end. It started with a self-tape, as most things do nowadays. And then I had an in-person and then a couple of Zoom calls, and my final audition was a chemistry read with Emma and Jenna, which was incredible. It felt very surreal."

When is Evie Templeton's birthday?

January 3. She was born in Barbados.

Who does Evie Templeton play in Wednesday season 2?

Agnes is among those after Wednesday's autograph (Image credit: Netflix)

Evie plays new Nevermore student Agnes Demille and she first appears in episode 1 and then in a big way in episode 2. In episode 2, Agnes, makes her first important appearance, wishing Wednesday a happy prank day and introducing herself as Wednesday’s number one superfan.

She has played an elaborate prank on Wednesday involving Enid. Wednesday is told she has just 30 minutes to find Enid and can't involve anyone else. Enid wakes up chained to a chair, back-to-back with Bruno at the top of the Iago clock tower. Wednesday finds them in the tower, but the clock starts to move, and the mechanism moves some knives closer and closer to Enid and Bruno.

A typewriter is waiting for Wednesday with the words: "What don't you see? Type your answer to set your friends free.” Piles of books surround her, and she notes the authors and realizes she needs to find the missing book. She notes "The Invisible Man" by HG Wells is missing and types it in. The mechanism stops just in time and reverses.

Hands begin to clap, and a person appears, and yes, it’s Agnes! Quite the opening scene for her! Agnes explains she wanted Wednesday’s attention, and that’s why she came up with the game!

How tall is Evie Templeton?

5ft 3 inches.

What else has Evie Templeton been in?

Her other credits include Life After Life and Criminal Record. She will also be seen in Return to Silent Hill, the third in the psychological horror series.

Speaking to Spotlight, Evie said the makers made sure she wasn't involved in anything too scary: "Obviously, safeguarding-wise, most of my scenes in Return to Silent Hill didn't really include anything that was too scary that made me feel uncomfortable, but any scenes that were more frightening were done with the adult cast separately, so I was never exposed to any of those things.

"Everyone was just super friendly and there were members of the crew that were there to ensure my wellbeing when I was on set, which was always great and always made me feel comfortable."

Wednesday season 2 is on Netflix now. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.