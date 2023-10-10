Criminal Record: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Criminal Record on Apple TV Plus sees former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi and The Good Wife star Cush Jumbo play two cops involved in a tug-of-war over a high-profile murder case.

Also starring Harry Potter star Zoe Wanamaker, and touching on issues of race, institutional failure and the difficulties of finding common ground in a polarised Britain, the crime drama sees the pair play cops at very different stages of their careers, yet both fighting for the same outcome.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting new series Criminal Record…

Criminal Record launches worldwide on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The first two episodes of the eight-part series will air on January 12, followed by new episodes released weekly, on Fridays, through until February 23.

Criminal Record plot

Criminal Record sees an anonymous phone call drag two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case in London. Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) is a talented cop at the start of career, but she must pit her wits against DCI Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi), a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

Criminal Record cast — Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty

Peter Capaldi plays DCI Daniel Hegarty in Criminal Record. The Scottish actor best known for playing the 12th Doctor in Doctor Who and for his role as Malcom Tucker in the political comedy series The Thick of It. Peter has also starred in The Devil’s Hour, the Paddington movies, The Crow Road, The Suicide Squad, The Musketeers, Skins and Torchwood. He's the uncle of music star Lewis Capaldi.

Peter Capaldi as DCI Daniel Hegarty in Criminal Record. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker

Cush Jumbo plays DS June Lenker in Criminal Record. She also played Lucca Quinn in The Good Fight and The Good Wife and has also starred in Stay Close, Getting On and The Beast Must Die. She’s also been in Vera, Deadwater Fell and Trying.

Cush Jumbo as detective June Lenker. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Who else is starring in Criminal Record?

Criminal Record has a large cast of British talent. Harry Potter star Zoe Wanamaker is also starring in the drama series, alongside Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa), Tom Moutchi (Famalam), Charlie Creed-Miles (King Arthur), Dionne Brown (Queenie), Shaun Dooley (The Woman in Black) Stephen Campbell-Moore (The Bank Job) and Rasaq Kukoyi (Andor). Maisie Ayres and Aysha Kala round out the cast.

Is there a trailer for Criminal Record?

No, not yet, but when a Criminal Record trailer is released, we’ll post it up on here for you to enjoy.

Behind the scenes and more on Criminal Record

Criminal Record is written by BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers) and is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios, and executive produced by BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (Shetland, Vera), Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo. The series is directed by BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (Save Me Too, Oranges and Sunshine) and Shaun James Grant (The Devil’s Hour).