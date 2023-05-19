Hijack: release date, cast, plot and all about the Idris Elba thriller series

Hijack on Apple TV Plus might get you worrying about any holiday flights you're taking this summer. But fear not as this thriller series stars Luther hero Idris Elba, who of course is no stranger to battling master criminals. In Hijack, he faces a race against time to prevent bloodshed.

In the seven-part series, for which he also acts as executive producer, Idris Elba plays Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world. But when he finds himself on a plane that is taken hostage during a seven-hour flight to London, he must put his skills to the test to save the lives of his fellow travellers.

Blindspot’s Archie Panjabi plays counter-terrorism officer Zahra Gahfoor, who is trying to manage the situation from the ground and becomes part of the investigation. The story is told in real-time, as those on board try to cope with their seven-hour ordeal.

"Hijack takes a fresh approach to a thriller and hostage situation," teases Idris Elba. "There's an amplified nature of having a ticking time bomb in a plane and what that does to human nature. Sam is not an action star or a cop. He has the gift of the gab."

Here's everything you need to know about the Apple TV Plus thriller Hijack...

Hijack launches on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with the first two episodes of the seven-part series shown on that day worldwide.

The remaining five episodes are then released weekly on Wednesdays.

Is there a Hijack trailer?

There's no Hijack trailer yet, but if Apple TV+ release one, we’ll post it on here.

Hijack plot

Hijack is is told in real-time and follows business professional Sam Nelson who is on-board a plane when it is taken hostage during a flight to London.

He must use all his cunning and guile to save the lives of his fellow passengers, while investigators on the ground look for answers. But his high-risk strategy could backfire on them all.

Hijack cast — Idris Elba as Sam Nelson

In Hijack, Idris Elba plays negotiator Sam Nelson. The British star is best known for his long-running roles as John Luther in the hit series Luther plus its recent Netflix film, and Russell ‘Stringer’ Bell in The Wire. He played Nelson Mandela in the 2013 film Long Walk to Freedom and has also starred in Beast, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Suicide Squad, Cats and American Gangster. He’s also lent his voice to The Jungle Book, Zootropolis, Finding Dory, Sonic The Hedgehog and Zootopia+.

Idris Elba as John Luther. (Image credit: BBC/Sarah Dunn)

Archie Panjabi as Zahra Gahfoor

Archie Panjabi plays Zahra, a counter-terrorism officer on the ground in Hijack. The Emmy award-winning actress played Kalinda Sharma in The Good Wife. She’s also starred in Bend it Like Beckham, The Constant Gardener, Grease Monkeys, Blindspot, Departure and Snowpiercer. Archie also lent her voice to the animated series Postman Pat.

Archie Panjabi as Zahra Gahfoor in Hijack. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Who else is starring in Hijack?

Hijack also stars Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles (Torchwood, Keeping Faith), Neil Maskell (Litvinenko), Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles are also starring in the series. We'll update with more on their characters in due course.

Max Beesley and Christine Adams in Hijack. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Eve Myles in Hijack. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Behind the scenes and more on Hijack

Hijack has been created by George Kay (Criminal) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Truth Seekers), who also wrote and lead directed the series respectively. It's executive produced by SAG Award-winner and Emmy Award-nominee and the star of the thriller Idris Elba.

It's produced by 60Forty Films, the production company set up by Emmy Award-winning Executive Producers Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta (Slow Horses, The Essex Serpent) under its exclusive content deal with Apple TV+, alongside Kay and FIeld-Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions, and also marks the first series to debut from Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.