How to watch Hijack: stream the Idris Elba plane thriller show online

Idris Elba hits new heights in Hijack — literally — as his first starring role in a TV show puts him aboard a hijacked flight and tasks him with saving the lives of everyone else on board.

Quick links Streaming: Apple TV Plus

Debut: Wednesday, June 28

Episodes: 7

Free ways to watch: Apple TV Plus free trials

At the same time, counter-terrorism officers on the ground must try to help him negotiate the safe return of the plane, with the seven-part show playing out in real time for added drama.

Part thriller, part drama, and part action series, the new show flies onto screens on Wednesday, June 28. So here's how to watch Hijack from where you are.

How to watch Hijack

Hijack is an Apple original, meaning the show will be available to watch on the tech company's streaming service; that's Apple TV Plus, for those of you who haven't already heard of it.

Apple TV Plus costs $6.99 monthly in the US, £6.99 monthly in the UK and $9.99 monthly in Australia, with annual passes generally costing the same as 10 months (saving you two months then).

If you want to save money while watching, Apple TV Plus is known for offering plenty of free tasters and demos all the time, and you can use our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials to find them.

Hijack FAQs

When do Hijack episodes land? Parts 1 and 2 of Hijack will land on Apple TV Plus at the same time, on Wednesday, June 28, and new episodes will roll out weekly. That means the full season release schedule looks like this:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, June 28

Episode 2 — Wednesday, June 28

Episode 3 — Wednesday, July 5

Episode 4 — Wednesday, July 12

Episode 5 — Wednesday, July 19

Episode 6 — Wednesday, July 26

Episode 7 — Wednesday, August 2

How to watch Hijack everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Hijack, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Hijack or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.