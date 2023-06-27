How to watch Hijack: stream the Idris Elba plane thriller show online
Solving a hijacking with some Elba grease.
Idris Elba hits new heights in Hijack — literally — as his first starring role in a TV show puts him aboard a hijacked flight and tasks him with saving the lives of everyone else on board.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Debut: Wednesday, June 28
Episodes: 7
Free ways to watch: Apple TV Plus free trials
At the same time, counter-terrorism officers on the ground must try to help him negotiate the safe return of the plane, with the seven-part show playing out in real time for added drama.
Part thriller, part drama, and part action series, the new show flies onto screens on Wednesday, June 28. So here's how to watch Hijack from where you are.
How to watch Hijack
Hijack is an Apple original, meaning the show will be available to watch on the tech company's streaming service; that's Apple TV Plus, for those of you who haven't already heard of it.
Apple TV Plus costs $6.99 monthly in the US, £6.99 monthly in the UK and $9.99 monthly in Australia, with annual passes generally costing the same as 10 months (saving you two months then).
If you want to save money while watching, Apple TV Plus is known for offering plenty of free tasters and demos all the time, and you can use our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials to find them.
Hijack FAQs
When do Hijack episodes land?
Parts 1 and 2 of Hijack will land on Apple TV Plus at the same time, on Wednesday, June 28, and new episodes will roll out weekly. That means the full season release schedule looks like this:
- Episode 1 — Wednesday, June 28
- Episode 2 — Wednesday, June 28
- Episode 3 — Wednesday, July 5
- Episode 4 — Wednesday, July 12
- Episode 5 — Wednesday, July 19
- Episode 6 — Wednesday, July 26
- Episode 7 — Wednesday, August 2
How to watch Hijack everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Hijack, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
