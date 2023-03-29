Apple TV Plus free trials: how to check out Apple's streaming service for free

Perhaps the most underrated streaming service out there, Apple TV Plus has slowly built up a formidable library of top-quality movies and TV shows — and with a free trial, you can sample the content without paying anything.

With the likes of Ted Lasso, Severance and Slow Horses being some of the most talked-about TV shows out right now, it's definitely worth you giving Apple's streaming service a shot.

Thankfully, Apple TV Plus trials are pretty commonplace, despite rival streaming services offering few equivalents — Apple is very keen to get you to try out its services, offering some great streaming deals to get you on board. There's usually a few running at any one time.

With that in mind, this guide will help you find all the Apple TV Plus free trials, so you can sign up and try it out for a week, a month or half a year, without paying anything. We'll constantly update this list with new or expired trials too. It's ordered in length of trial, from shortest to longest, but do note some trials have expiry dates so pay attention to these too. These trials also aren't available with the Apple TV Plus MLS plan, which offers Major League Soccer streaming too, as that expansion service costs more.

Apple TV Plus free trials in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple TV Plus standard trial (opens in new tab) — 7 days

While most of this list offers trials for customers of other services, Apple itself offers a standard seven-day free trial to its streaming service, which automatically renews into a $6.99-per-month subscription



(opens in new tab) Apple One free trial (opens in new tab) — 1 month

Apple has loads of subscription packages, and Apple One is the big one, which includes TV Plus, Arcade, Music and more. There's a free trial of this for one month, but just note, you can only get a free trial for the individual apps you haven't already used. So this won't work on Apple TV Plus if you've already used a free trial on it.

(opens in new tab) Apple product trial (opens in new tab)— 3 months

Bought an iPhone, iPad or another Apple product recently? Head to the Apple TV app on it and sign in, and you'll be automatically granted a three-month free trial. This is a great one for Apple fans.

(opens in new tab) Roku free trial (opens in new tab) — 3 months

If you buy a Roku TV or stick until May 7, you can get three months of Apple TV Plus and Apple Music for free, and all you need to do is open up the Apple TV app on your new device to redeem.

Offer expires May 7, 2023

(opens in new tab) Best Buy free trial (opens in new tab) — 3 months

New or returning Apple TV Plus subscribers can get a free three months of Apple TV Plus for absolutely nothing, just by "buying" it through Best Buy. Is this too good to be true? No, it's really real.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation free trial (opens in new tab) — 3/6 months

Own a PlayStation? Grab yourself some Apple TV Plus to enjoy on it! PS4 owners get three free months and PS5 owners get double that, and the trial isn't exclusive to your console, if you prefer to stream on another device — you just have to use your device to sign up for the trial on the Apple TV app.

Offer expires July 31, 2023

(opens in new tab) T-Mobile Magenta trial (opens in new tab) — 6/12 months

Are on one of T-Mobile's Magenta plans? Well then here's a trial for you. If you're on the standard Magenta you get a six-month trial, but Magenta MAX includes the service for free. To sign up, simply head to the Benefit Redemption section of your account menu on T-Mobile's website.

(opens in new tab) Sprint Max / One (opens in new tab) — 12/6 months

Sprint customers can enjoy a free Apple TV Plus trial depending on the plan. Max customers get 12 months free, while One customers get six months. This is similar to the T-Mobile deal because Sprint is now T-Mobile, but people who signed up for Sprint's legacy plans get this separate deal.

Apple TV Plus free trials in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple TV Plus standard trial (opens in new tab)— 7 days

You can get an Apple TV Plus free trial without being a customer of any other service, with Apple itself offering a week of free streaming. You then get put onto the standard £6.99-per-month plan.

(opens in new tab) Apple One free trial (opens in new tab) — 1 month

Apple One includes most of Apple's subscriptions including TV Plus, Arcade, Music and more in one big package. You can get a month of it for free, but only on apps you haven't already used, so this won't work on Apple TV Plus if you've already used a free trial on it.

(opens in new tab) Apple product trial (opens in new tab)— 3 months

If you buy a new Apple product like an iPhone, iPad or Mac, you're automatically enrolled for a three-month free trial, saving you nearly £21. To get this one, when you've bought your new i-device, head to the Apple TV Plus app and sign in to be presented with the trial.

(opens in new tab) Roku free trial (opens in new tab) — 3 months

If you own a Roku stick or TV you can get three months of Apple TV Plus for free (and also a month of Amazon Prime, for Prime Video). To redeem it, on your Roku device, go to the Apple TV Plus app and you'll be prompted to redeem it when you sign up.

(opens in new tab) 3 UK Apple customers (opens in new tab) — 3 months

If you buy an iPhone or iPad through 3 UK, or one of its home broadband bundles, you can get a three-month trial of Apple TV Plus thrown in too, to enjoy on your new device.

(opens in new tab) Currys Perks / purchase (opens in new tab) — 3 + 3 months

Here's one trial that's totally free and another that's partly free. Sign up to Currys Perks (for free), and you'll get three months of Apple TV Plus for free, as well as newsletters about... well, perks for shopping at Currys. Whether or not you sign up, there's another three-month trial offered if you buy tech from Currys, and you can find devices included in the deal here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) PlayStation free trial (opens in new tab)— 3/6 months

PlayStation owners can grab an Apple TV Plus free trial, even if you plan to use a different device to stream (though to start the trial, you do have to use the Apple TV app on your console). If you own the new PS5 you get six months, but even PS4 owners can join in with a three-month trial.

Offer expires July 31, 2023

(opens in new tab) Barclaycard new customer trial (opens in new tab) — 5 months

Barclaycard is offering five months of various Apple subscription services, including TV Plus as well as Arcade, Music, Fitness and News Plus, for people who sign up for one of their cards.

Offer expires September 22, 2023

(opens in new tab) Sky TV VIP trial (opens in new tab)— 6 months

If you pay for Sky TV, you can get a six-month trial of Apple TV Plus for free, which would normally cost you nearly £42. To sign up, go to the My Sky app and access the VIP section.

Offer expires June 7, 2023

(opens in new tab) O2 customer deal (opens in new tab) — 6 months

New customers buying an iPhone or iPad subscription from O2 can get six months free Apple TV Plus (and six months of Apple Music, and four of Apple Fitness) buy signing up to a Plus Plan contract. The extra cost of a Plus Plan is generally less than the monthly cost of TV Plus.

Offer expires August 11, 2023

Apple TV Plus free trial: your questions answered

Can existing Apple TV Plus subscribers get a free month? No — unfortunately if you're already a paying Apple TV Plus subscriber, you can't use the above methods to get free months stacked onto your subscription. Some, but not all, of the above trials are available for returning subscribers though — that's people who used to pay for their subscription, but cancelled it in the past.

Can I stack up Apple TV Plus free trials? Again, no. Sadly, you can't just sign up to all of the above trials and accumulate years' worth of free Apple TV Plus — even though that would tide you over until Ted Lasso season 200. This is because, as soon as you sign up to one trial, you're technically a subscriber, and so you can't sign up to new trials. So we'd recommend opting for the longest-lasting trial you can.

Why do I have to put in my credit card details for the Apple TV Plus free trial? When you sign up for an Apple TV Plus free trial, you'll have to put in your card details, so you'd be forgiven for being wary of the "free" nature of this trial. Don't worry, it totally is, but with a catch — the trial rolls into a paid membership. You have to cancel your subscription yourself when your trial comes to an end, otherwise you'll automatically pay the monthly fee for your next month of subscription. That's how they get you!