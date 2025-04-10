Pick up the new Apple TV Plus deal for this one must-watch new show

It used to be that the only good way to test out premium streaming service Apple TV Plus was to pick up an Apple TV Plus free trial, but the streamer has surprised fans by offering a new deal.

Currently, US-based TV fans can sign up for Apple TV Plus for $2.99 per month for the first 3 months, down from the usual price of $9.99. We don't often see Apple TV Plus deals on a subscription so this is a rare deal!

You've got until Thursday, April 24 to pick it up, and surprisingly it's eligible to certain returning subscribers.

If you're been considering trying out Apple TV Plus, this is a deal that might push you to try it, but there's another reason that this discount comes at a very fortuitous time.

That's because the streaming service recently gained what I'm willing to call the best Apple TV Plus show ever, a comedy called The Studio about the beleaguered head of a dysfunctional movie studio. In my The Studio review I called it "one of the funniest comedy series released in the last few years" and if you haven't watched any of it yet, it's worth signing up for the deal just to watch it.

The Studio is currently rolling out weekly on Wednesdays, with the final one due to land on Wednesday, May 21. That falls within the three-month deal window, thankfully.

Apple TV Plus has seen a few well-received shows in 2025 beyond The Studio. The crime drama Dope Thief has 86% on Rotten Tomatoes while Severance season 2 sits at 96% and docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet is at a full 100%.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coming out within the deal period are Jon Hamm crime drama Your Friends & Neighbors, David Oyelowo comedy Government Cheese, sci-fi series Murderbot and Guy Ritchie directed, John Krasinksi and Natalie Portman-starring movie Fountain of Youth.

And if none of those appeal to you, Apple TV Plus has a growing list of great TV shows to watch. Here's our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows which will guide you towards some of What to Watch's favorites.