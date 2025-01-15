Government Cheese: release date, cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

Government Cheese is an Apple TV Plus comedy starring David Oyelowo as Hampton Chambers (above).

Government Cheese is a surrealist comedy starring British-American actor David Oyelowo as a newly released ex-convict Hampton Chambers who is trying to leave his criminal past behind him. Set in 1969 in California's San Fernando Valley, the 10-part series follows Hampton's return to family life which throws his wife and sons’ lives upside down.

Here’s everything you need to know about Apple TV Plus series Government Cheese…

Government Cheese is a 10-part series starting on Apple TV+, with the first four episodes released on Wednesday, April 16 2025. The remaining six episodes will follow weekly until May 28 2025.

Government Cheese plot

Government Cheese tells the story of the Chambers family who are described as ‘a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world.’

It follows ex-con Hampton Chambers on his release from prison in 1969 when he realizes his wife Astoria (Simone Missick) and sons Einstein (Evan Ellison) and Harrison (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit which is thrown into turmoil by his return.

All hell breaks loose in the Chambers household when Hampton returns in Government Cheese. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Government Cheese cast — David Oyelowo as Hampton Chambers

In Government Cheese, David plays ex-prisoner Hampton. He was Dr Martin Luther King in the 2014 film Selma and voices Agent Kallus in the Star Wars franchise. David has also been in The After, The Prophecy, Silo, Les Misérables, Spooks, Jack Reacher and Interstellar.

David Oyelowo as Hampton Chambers, with co-star Bokeem Woodbine. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Who else is starring?

The remaining cast of Government Cheese are All Rise star Simone Missick who plays Hampton’s wife Astoria. Jahi Di’Allo Winston plays son Hampton while Evan Ellison is Hampton's other son Einstein.

Jean-Michel Richaud, London Garcia, Bokeem Woodbine, Jeremy Bobb, Louis Cancelmi, Julien Heron, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Louis Ferreira, Thomas Beaudoin, Kyle Mac, John Ortiz and Adam Beach round out the cast.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but if Apple TV releases one, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more on Government Cheese

Government Cheese is by Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios, and created, written, executive produced and co-showrun by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr. Hunter also directs; and, in addition to starring, Oyelowo executive produces under his Yoruba Saxon banner. The series is also executive produced by Charles D. King and Marta Fernandez for MACRO Television Studios. Ali Brown executive produces for Ventureland.