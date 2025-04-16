How to watch Government Cheese: stream the new comedy series online
David Oyelowo stars in Government Cheese
Fans of surrealist comedy don't get many TV shows for them, but they do have one now: Government Cheese debuts on Wednesday, April 16 and we'll help you find a way to watch it.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Debut: Wednesday, April 16
Episodes: 10 (4 at launch)
Free trials: Apple TV Plus free trials
Deals: Apple TV Plus deals
Government Cheese stars British actor David Oyelowo as family man Hampton Chambers, who's released from prison and is determined to reconnect with his wife and sons.
However he quickly learns that that they're getting on just fine without him, and his attempts to find his way back into their lives go just as awry as his plans to become a millionaire with a new invention.
If that sounds right up your alley, here's how to watch Government Cheese at home.
How to watch Government Cheese
You'll need to sign up for the streaming service Apple TV Plus in order to watch Government Cheese. The comedy was created for the streaming service, and so won't air anywhere else.
Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription, although there's currently a deal which reduces that cost to $2.99 / £2.99 for your first three months. It runs until Thursday, April 24, so if you're decisive you can enjoy all of Government Cheese for under $10 / £10.
If you're coming to this article a while after the show has aired, the above deal is no longer running, but there are sometimes other Apple TV Plus deals too. Plus, there's a way to stream for free if you scroll down.
Government Cheese episode release dates
We're used to Apple debuting its new shows with multiple episodes before rolling into a weekly upload schedule, but Government Cheese begins with the most I've seen so far: four on launch day! Here's the full episode release schedule:
- Episode 1: Wednesday, April 16
- Episode 2: Wednesday, April 16
- Episode 3: Wednesday, April 16
- Episode 4: Wednesday, April 16
- Episode 5: Wednesday, April 23
- Episode 6: Wednesday, April 30
- Episode 7: Wednesday, May 7
- Episode 8: Wednesday, May 14
- Episode 9: Wednesday, May 21
- Episode 10: Wednesday, May 28
How to watch Government Cheese for free
One of the best aspects of Apple TV Plus is that it lets anyone watch for free, via its long range of promotional trials.
We've got a list of the best Apple TV Plus free trials which goes over this in more detail, but the gist is this: there are loads of ways to sign up for a limited time without paying.
These are generally for subscribers to other services like cell contracts, broadband plans or even gym memberships. But there's a short one that's open to anyone, and a longer one available to anyone who's bought an Apple device recently.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 4 recap: a surprise marriage
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 15, 2025: Brooke thinks about leaving