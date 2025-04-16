How to watch Government Cheese: stream the new comedy series online

Fans of surrealist comedy don't get many TV shows for them, but they do have one now: Government Cheese debuts on Wednesday, April 16 and we'll help you find a way to watch it.

Government Cheese stars British actor David Oyelowo as family man Hampton Chambers, who's released from prison and is determined to reconnect with his wife and sons.

However he quickly learns that that they're getting on just fine without him, and his attempts to find his way back into their lives go just as awry as his plans to become a millionaire with a new invention.

If that sounds right up your alley, here's how to watch Government Cheese at home.

How to watch Government Cheese

You'll need to sign up for the streaming service Apple TV Plus in order to watch Government Cheese. The comedy was created for the streaming service, and so won't air anywhere else.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription, although there's currently a deal which reduces that cost to $2.99 / £2.99 for your first three months. It runs until Thursday, April 24, so if you're decisive you can enjoy all of Government Cheese for under $10 / £10.

If you're coming to this article a while after the show has aired, the above deal is no longer running, but there are sometimes other Apple TV Plus deals too. Plus, there's a way to stream for free if you scroll down.

We're used to Apple debuting its new shows with multiple episodes before rolling into a weekly upload schedule, but Government Cheese begins with the most I've seen so far: four on launch day! Here's the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1: Wednesday, April 16

Episode 2: Wednesday, April 16

Episode 3: Wednesday, April 16

Episode 4: Wednesday, April 16

Episode 5: Wednesday, April 23

Episode 6: Wednesday, April 30

Episode 7: Wednesday, May 7

Episode 8: Wednesday, May 14

Episode 9: Wednesday, May 21

Episode 10: Wednesday, May 28

How to watch Government Cheese for free

One of the best aspects of Apple TV Plus is that it lets anyone watch for free, via its long range of promotional trials.

We've got a list of the best Apple TV Plus free trials which goes over this in more detail, but the gist is this: there are loads of ways to sign up for a limited time without paying.

These are generally for subscribers to other services like cell contracts, broadband plans or even gym memberships. But there's a short one that's open to anyone, and a longer one available to anyone who's bought an Apple device recently.