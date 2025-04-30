How to watch Careme: stream the new historical drama based on a true story

published

A drama set in Napoleonic France

Benjamin Voisin as legendary French chef Antonin Carême.
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
Someone's cooking up a storm in Napoleonic France, at least according to the new drama series Careme which premieres on Wednesday, April 30.

Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Free trials: Apple TV Plus free trials
Deals: Apple TV Plus deals
Episodes: 8
Premiere: Wednesday, April 30

Careme is a modern take on the true story of Antonin Careme, a French chef who lived around the turn of the 19th Century and who's sometimes referred to as the first celebrity chef.

In the TV show, we follow the chef as he rises through the culinary ranks of Paris, in order to follow his dreams of being a leading food-creator.

If you like historical dramas or food-related shows, here's how to watch Careme when it comes out.

How to watch Careme

In order to watch Careme, you'll need to be a subscriber to the streaming service Apple TV Plus. The show was created for the platform and so won't air anywhere else.

You can find the full release schedule for Careme below, but it begins with two episodes on Wednesday, April 30.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 or £8.99 per month for a subscription, not to be confused with the pricier Apple TV Plus MLS plan which doesn't include TV streaming. You can sometimes find Apple TV Plus deals which help you save money, or free trials as we'll get to below.

Careme episode release dates

After its first two episodes release on Wednesday, April 30, Careme gets weekly releases. Here's when each episode lands:

  • Episode 1: Wednesday, April 30
  • Episode 2: Wednesday, April 30
  • Episode 3: Wednesday, May 7
  • Episode 4: Wednesday, May 14
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, May 21
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, May 28
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, May 4
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, June 11

How to watch Careme for free

If you've never signed up for Apple TV Plus before, you'll be able to watch Careme for free.

That's because there are several Apple TV Plus free trials which let you test out the streamer's offerings without paying. They range from one week to many months, and most are for subscribers to other services or purchasers of certain products, but the shortest one is open to everyone.

Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Writer

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.

