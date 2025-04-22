Carême: release date, plot, cast, trailer, interviews and everything we know about the French period drama

By published

Carême sees a French chef lead a dangerous double life in Apple TV's sizzling period drama.

Benjamin Voisin as legendary French chef Antonin Carême.
Benjamin Voisin as legendary French chef Antonin Carême. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Carême serves up passion and politics with a dash of espionage and a generous helping of haute cuisine, as the story of the world’s first celebrity chef is reimagined in a sizzling period drama set in post-revolutionary France.

Inspired by Ian Kelly’s biography, Cooking for Kings, the eight-part series launches on Apple TV Plus and follows apprentice chef Antonin Carême from his modest beginnings in Paris to culinary stardom during Napoleon’s Europe.

Here’s everything we know about the French drama, including our exclusive interviews with Benjamin Voisin and Lyna Khoudri, who play Antonin Carême and his mysterious lover, Henriette…

Carême release date

Carême launches on Apple TV Plus with the first two episodes on Wednesday, April 30. Episodes will be released weekly thereafter.

Carême trailer

Feast your eyes on the racy trailer here!

Carême — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Carême — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On

Carême plot

Tuck into the delectable story of the world's first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême, who revolutionised French cuisine in the 19th Century.

Directed by Martin Bourboulon (The Three Musketeers: D’artagnan), the series follows suave, seductive apprentice cook Carême (Lost Illusions’ Benjamin Voisin) from his humble origins in his adoptive father Bailly’s (Ronin’s Vincent Schmitt) Parisian pâtisserie to become a culinary rock star in Napoléon’s Europe.

Carême’s journey to fame begins when he’s called upon to save Napoléon’s life and rewarded by being appointed his personal chef. But when Carême’s culinary skills catch the eye of influential politicians, including Machiavellian diplomat Talleyrand (My Way’s Jérémie Renier), he’s enlisted as a spy for France and forced to choose between duty, fame and revenge.

“I didn’t know much about Carême so I did a lot of research,” Benjamin tells What to Watch via video link from Paris. “He’s credited with popularising the chef’s toque and the sequencing of starters, mains and desserts. We also see his legacy in the magnificent croquembouche wedding cake.

“I play him as a young cook recruited to create beautiful dinners for Napoléon, who uses food as a ‘softener’ during his political talks. It’s an exciting ride, from the madness of the kitchen to presenting dishes to dignitaries, and it’ll make you hungry!”

Lyna Khoudri and Benjamin Voisin as lovers Henriette and Antonin Carême.

Lyna Khoudri and Benjamin Voisin as lovers Henriette and Antonin Carême. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The cast of Carême

Lyna Khoudri (Papicha) also stars as Carême's enigmatic girlfriend, Henriette, while Alice Da Luz (Hanami) plays his protégée, Agathe, Franck Molinaro (At Eternity’s Gate) is Napoléon Bonaparte and Maud Wyler (The Path of Excellence) is his iconic wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais.

Rounding out the cast are Sigrid Bouaziz (Personal Shopper) as French noblewoman Catherine Grand, Micha Lescot (Forever Young) as the menacing Minister of Police, Fouché, and Juliette Armanet as writer and intellectual Madame de Staël.

Carême: Blending fact and fiction

Known as “the chef of kings and the king of chefs,” Antonin Carême (1784-1833) was legendary for his grand culinary feats, such as preparing 120 unique dishes for a single banquet hosted by King George IV, making Napoleon’s wedding cake, cooking for the Tsar of Russia, Alexander I, in St Petersburg and producing soufflés flecked with real gold for the Rothschild family in Paris. He also wrote a 1,680-page, five-volume masterpiece on French culinary arts.

But while rooted in history, the series does take some creative liberties with historical fact and portrays Carême as a spy, a role Benjamin says his character must "learn on the job". However, Benjamin’s co-star, Lyna, reveals that almost every character has some sort of "hidden agenda".

“Over the course of the series, you find that everybody has ulterior motives or hidden agendas,” reveals Lyna. “We took a slightly different approach with my character, though, because while Henriette did exist, we know much less about her, so the director suggested we take some license and blend several characters into one.

“Henriette is a lady-in-waiting who is in love with Carême, so you see her as only a love interest at the start. But it turns out that she has many, many other dimensions and she’s got fingers in every pie. You start being more wary of her, afraid of her even. I like the mystery shrouding her."

Jérémie Renier as French diplomat Talleyrand.

Jérémie Renier as French diplomat Talleyrand. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Carême: Serving up scenes

Food is very much a character in Carême, and production designer Arnaud Roth and his team filled kitchen larders with hundreds of cheeses and hams, and sourced stuffed animals rather than using real carcasses.

Culinary creator Jerome Raffaelli also headed up a team of kitchen and pastry chefs who prepared the lavish dishes on set, as well as the huge, historically relevant and edible feasts for the actors to eat during filming.

“I did get to taste the meals on set. I mean, you must have some privileges as an actor!” laughs Benjamin. “I started out knowing very little about cooking, but I went to a great culinary school and trained with a top chef. I learnt so much from that experience, just watching and soaking it all in.

“I do hope this series inspires people to take up cooking,” adds Benjamin. “Or if you go out to dinner, hopefully it’ll inspire you to eat French!”

CATEGORIES
Rebecca Mahoney
Senior Writer for TV Times, TV & Satellite Week, What's On TV and whattowatch.com

Rebecca has more than 20 years' experience in journalism and is now writing about all things telly-related for TV Times, TV&Satellite Week, What’s On TV and whattowatch.com.

She’s interviewed all sorts of big-name stars, including Al Pacino, Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, Winona Ryder, Benedict Cumberbatch and more. She’s also been known to step in front of the camera, dressing up as a 1920s flapper to star in ITV’s Mr Selfridge and co-hosting ITV News at Ten with Mark Austin – all in the line of duty! 

When she’s not quizzing actors, directors and producers, you’ll find her bingeing US dramas and anything horror/sci-fi/zombie-themed. But her greatest love will always be Game of Thrones… just don’t mention the ending!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

How to watch Andor season 2: here are when all episodes release and how you can watch them

How to watch the Madrid Open 2025 tennis tournament online or on TV

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle and Claire’s big move-in day is shockingly sabotaged by…?

See more latest
Most Popular
Return to Paradise season 2 filming shot with Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright (Lloyd Griffith), DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson) and Glenn Strong (Tai Hara)
Return to Paradise season 2: everything we know
Brian Malarkey in a promo image for Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out — release date, cast and everything we know about the cooking competition
young child running across a lawn at night
Weapons: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Josh Brolin horror movie
Martha Stewart, José Andrés in key art for Yes, Chef!
Yes, Chef: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Martha Stewart reality series
Edmonton Oilers&#039; Connor McDavid
How to watch the NHL playoffs on Max
Marlon Wayans making the shushing sign on a football field in HIM
HIM: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 key art featuring the cast
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 — release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the reality series
Emperor Penguins
Secrets of the Penguins: release date, episode guide and everything we know
Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito on Abbott Elementary
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy series
Chef Jamie Oliver in a promo image for Chef&#039;s Table: Legends
Chef's Table: Legends — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the 10th anniversary season
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch