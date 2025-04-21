Yes, Chef: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Martha Stewart reality series

Martha Stewart and José Andrés team up in this new culinary series.

Martha Stewart, José Andrés in key art for Yes, Chef!
Humor and tough love are the recipe for success in Yes, Chef!, the new reality cooking competition that hails from Martha Stewart and José Andrés.

Twelve professional chefs have been nominated for this high-pressure challenge in hopes of becoming better chefs and taking home the $250,000 prize.

Here's everything we know about Yes, Chef!

Yes, Chef! release date

Yes, Chef! premieres Monday, April 28, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

We don't know when the show will be available for UK viewers but as soon as we have more information, we'll add it in here.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Yes, Chef! premise

Here's the synopsis of Yes, Chef! from NBC:

"Yes, Chef! is a bold new cooking competition that aims to reform hot tempers, egos and attitudes in the heat of the kitchen with Emmy Award-winning chefs José Andrés and Martha Stewart. Both serve as hosts and executive producers.

"From Magical Elves, the Emmy Award-winning producers of Bravo’s Top Chef, Yes, Chef! blends the high-stakes thrill of a cooking competition with the raw emotion of personal transformation as it delves into the powerful personalities attracted to the chaotic culinary lifestyle. The series puts 12 highly skilled yet rebellious chefs, who have been nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends and even family, through the ultimate test and challenges designed to push their pressure points.  These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential.

"With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end and should be sure to expect twists and surprises along the way.

"Each episode features challenges designed to test each chef’s culinary chops as well as leadership skills. José and Martha will select the winning team and one chef from either team will be crowned that episode’s Most Valuable Chef. The MVC will be given an important decision to make in a cook off that will have a significant impact on who will be eliminated from the competition that week.

"The chef who handles the heat week after week, impressing with both their food and teamwork while improving their behavior, will take home the $250,000 grand prize, provided by granola brand Purely Elizabeth. 

Yes, Chef is executive produced by Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Jimmy Fox, Kevin Lee, Doneen Arquines, Paul Storck, Richard Wolffe, José Andrés and Martha Stewart. Magical Elves and Religion of Sports produce."

Yes, Chef! cast

Yes, Chef! is hosted by Martha Stewart and José Andrés.

Stewart is known for her lifestyle brand including TV shows, podcasts, magazines and books. She published her 100th book in November 2024.

Andrés is a celebrity chef and Emmy-winning television personality. He's a bestselling author who is credited with making tapas popular in the US after launching his first restaurant, Jaleo. He's also the founder of World Central Kitchen.

Here are the 12 contestants competing in Yes, Chef!:

  • Christopher Morales
  • Emily Brubaker
  • Jake Lawler
  • Julia Chebotar
  • Katsuji Tanabe
  • Lee Frank
  • Michelle Francis
  • Peter Richardson
  • Petrina Peart
  • Ronny Miranda
  • Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire
  • Zain Ismail

Yes, Chef! trailer

Take a look at the preview of Yes, Chef! below.

Martha Stewart & José Andrés Take On Toxic Chefs | Yes Chef | NBC - YouTube Martha Stewart & José Andrés Take On Toxic Chefs | Yes Chef | NBC - YouTube
Watch On
