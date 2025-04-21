Yes, Chef: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Martha Stewart reality series
Martha Stewart and José Andrés team up in this new culinary series.
Humor and tough love are the recipe for success in Yes, Chef!, the new reality cooking competition that hails from Martha Stewart and José Andrés.
Twelve professional chefs have been nominated for this high-pressure challenge in hopes of becoming better chefs and taking home the $250,000 prize.
Here's everything we know about Yes, Chef!
Yes, Chef! release date
Yes, Chef! premieres Monday, April 28, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.
We don't know when the show will be available for UK viewers but as soon as we have more information, we'll add it in here.
If you've cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
Yes, Chef! premise
Here's the synopsis of Yes, Chef! from NBC:
"Yes, Chef! is a bold new cooking competition that aims to reform hot tempers, egos and attitudes in the heat of the kitchen with Emmy Award-winning chefs José Andrés and Martha Stewart. Both serve as hosts and executive producers.
"From Magical Elves, the Emmy Award-winning producers of Bravo’s Top Chef, Yes, Chef! blends the high-stakes thrill of a cooking competition with the raw emotion of personal transformation as it delves into the powerful personalities attracted to the chaotic culinary lifestyle. The series puts 12 highly skilled yet rebellious chefs, who have been nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends and even family, through the ultimate test and challenges designed to push their pressure points. These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential.
"With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end and should be sure to expect twists and surprises along the way.
"Each episode features challenges designed to test each chef’s culinary chops as well as leadership skills. José and Martha will select the winning team and one chef from either team will be crowned that episode’s Most Valuable Chef. The MVC will be given an important decision to make in a cook off that will have a significant impact on who will be eliminated from the competition that week.
"The chef who handles the heat week after week, impressing with both their food and teamwork while improving their behavior, will take home the $250,000 grand prize, provided by granola brand Purely Elizabeth.
“Yes, Chef is executive produced by Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Jimmy Fox, Kevin Lee, Doneen Arquines, Paul Storck, Richard Wolffe, José Andrés and Martha Stewart. Magical Elves and Religion of Sports produce."
Yes, Chef! cast
Yes, Chef! is hosted by Martha Stewart and José Andrés.
Stewart is known for her lifestyle brand including TV shows, podcasts, magazines and books. She published her 100th book in November 2024.
Andrés is a celebrity chef and Emmy-winning television personality. He's a bestselling author who is credited with making tapas popular in the US after launching his first restaurant, Jaleo. He's also the founder of World Central Kitchen.
Here are the 12 contestants competing in Yes, Chef!:
- Christopher Morales
- Emily Brubaker
- Jake Lawler
- Julia Chebotar
- Katsuji Tanabe
- Lee Frank
- Michelle Francis
- Peter Richardson
- Petrina Peart
- Ronny Miranda
- Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire
- Zain Ismail
Yes, Chef! trailer
Take a look at the preview of Yes, Chef! below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Ransom Canyon episode 8 recap: jailhouse blues
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam's condition the wake-up call Bill needs?