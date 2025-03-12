Tournament of Champions season 6: next episode, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Guy Fieri cooking competition

Get ready for one of the wildest cooking competitions of all as Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions returns for season 6. This season 32 chefs compete for a $150,000 cash prize.

Guy Fieri once again serves as the host and master of ceremonies for the big competition. Like Kitchen Nightmares season 9 star Gordon Ramsay, Fieri has built a culinary empire and Fieri calls the Food Network his home.

"One thing you can count on with TOC is that we’re always upping the ante, making the competition even more intense and unpredictable,” Fieri said in a press release. "With all four past champs putting down their knives for this round, it’s anyone’s game! So don’t sleep on the qualifiers or anyone else as this year it’s truly anyone’s chance to grab that belt!"

Here's everything we know about Tournament of Champions season 6.

Next episode of Tournament of Champions season 6

The next new episode of Tournament of Champions season 6 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.

Here's what we know about the March 16 episode:

Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 3: "If You Can't Take the Heat..."

"Guy Fieri continues the Tournament of Champions VI first-round battles with four more intense one-on-one sudden death matches. Superstar chef Joe Sasto faces off against seasoned veteran Fabio Viviani, and Top Chef all-star Lee Anne Wong takes on returning chef Chris Scott. Then, Karen Akunowicz goes toe-to-toe with fellow James Beard winner Jonathon Sawyer. In the final battle of the night, four-time finalist Jet Tila takes on qualifier winner Pyet DeSpain."

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

We don't have any information about a premiere date for Tournament of Champions season 5 in the UK, but previous seasons are available to stream now on Discovery Plus.

Tournament of Champions season 6 episode guide

Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 1: "The World's Greatest Culinary Competition Returns"

"Host Guy Fieri kicks off the sixth year of the biggest and most intense competition in the culinary world. Top-scoring chefs from last year are back, and a handful of newcomers with the potential to win it all are stepping into the arena for the first time. Plus, now that all four TOC champs have hung up their aprons, there will be a guaranteed new champion this season! Who will win the belt, the coveted title and the $150,000?"

Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 2: "Win and Move On, Lose and You're Gone"

"Guy Fieri continues the first-round battles with four more intense one-on-one sudden death matchups as Iron Chef Stephanie Izard faces off against rising star Michael Reed. Then, three-time James Beard semifinalist Shota Nakajima battles qualifier winner Brittanny Anderson, and newcomer Kaleena Bliss takes on Top Chef Master Chris Cosentino. In the final battle of the night, two-time finalist Britt Rescigno goes up against Michelin Bib Gourmand winner Chris Oh."

Tournament of Champions season 6 premise

Here's the premise for Tournament of Champions season 6 from Food Network: "Guy Fieri’s fiercest culinary event, Tournament of Champions, is back for a sixth season on Sunday, March 2 at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network and streams on Max. Pressure is amped up and emotions run high as chefs face wild challenges doled out by the Randomizer, face unknown opponents, and kitchen skills and abilities are pushed to the limit as successive rounds get more intense in the sudden-death culinary competition. For the first time ever, all four former champions of the series will hang up their knives for new, on set assignments. After eight weeks and 31 grueling head-to-head battles, one talented chef will win it all and be crowned champion, taking home the coveted Tournament of Champions belt and a $150,000 cash prize."

Tournament of Champions season 6 cast

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri serves as the host and MC for Tournament of Champions season 6. Fieri is known for his Food Network series including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games.

Fieri will be joined by Simon Majumdar in a new role as the Judges' Correspondant. Tiffani Faison and Justin Warner will provide play-by-play on all the action, along with Guy's son Hunter Fieri, who will provide interviews and insight from backstage and behind the scenes.

Guest judges this season will include some of the biggest names in food, including Scott Conant, Cat Cora, Susan Feniger, Alex Guarnaschelli, Mary Sue Milliken, Charlie Palmer, Wolfgang Puck, Marcus Samuelsson, Nancy Silverton, Martha Stewart, Michael Symon, Ming Tsai, Jonathan Waxman and Andrew Zimmern. Newcomers to the judges' table include Maneet Chauhan, Season IV champion Mei Lin, and inaugural TOC champion Brooke Williamson.

Here are some of the 32 chefs competing in Tournament of Champions season 6: Karen Akunowicz, Kaleena Bliss, Sara Bradley, Chris Cosentino, Rocco DiSpirito, Tobias Dorzon, Amanda Freitag, Stephanie Izard, Kevin Lee, Antonia Lofaso, Tim Love, Shota Nakajima, Nini Nguyen, Michael Reed, Britt Rescigno, Joe Sasto, Chris Scott, Adam Sobel, Dale Talde, Casey Thompson, Jet Tila, Fabio Viviani, Lee Anne Wong and Claudette Zepeda

Tournament of Champions season 6 trailer

Take a look at an extended sneak peek from the premiere of Tournament of Champions season 6 below.