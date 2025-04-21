Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out — release date, cast and everything we know about the cooking competition

Brian Malarkey is about to throw some culinary curveballs at talented chefs who will try to swing for the fences in Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out.

The revamped Food Network series, which joins popular shows like Spring Baking Championship season 11 and Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions season 6, is an opportunity to showcase talented chefs while handing them challenges designed to test their knowledge.

"Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out will keep the competitors on their toes and the audience at the edge of their seats as menu plans are upended when the unforgiving sabotages get dished out," Betsy Ayala, head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a press release. "Cooking skills will only take you so far in the kitchen where chaos and mayhem reign, the competitors must be both cutthroat and creative to survive to the end."

Here's everything we know about Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out premieres Tuesday, May 13, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network and will stream the following day on Max. There will be nine episodes in the season.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but will add it here once it's available.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out premise

Here's the synopsis of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out from Food Network:

"Culinary skills will not be enough to rise to the top in Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out - where chefs must be willing to sabotage their opponents while being cunning in how they surmount the sabotages thrown their way. Host Brian Malarkey dishes out the unpredictable and diabolical culinary challenges that will test four chefs on their cooking prowess, strategic thinking and ability to innovate under pressure. With a starting bank of $25,000 each, the chefs will have opportunities to spend that money on advantages for themselves or on sabotages for their competition. The last chef standing walks away with the money they have left in their bank. The nine-episode series premieres on Tuesday, May 13 at 9pm ET/PT, and streams next day on Max.

"In the first round of each episode, host Brian Malarkey sets up the challenge and dishes out the sabotages while auctioning off advantages as competitors fight to survive and see round two. And with only one minute to gather ingredients before tackling the challenges, chefs must be quick to get what they need before the doors swing closed or risk getting stuck in the pantry. One chef goes home at the end of round one and the winner gets an additional thousand dollars added to their bank. In the second round, the three remaining chefs will bid on sabotages to bestow on their competition, playing a simultaneous game of offense and defense to try and make it to the end. From foraging ingredients from a plane’s bar and snack carts, to cooking a posh meal using only a hot dog roller and popcorn maker, the chefs must be strategic and crafty to navigate obstacles and outdo the competition. Each episode will feature one judge who will determine the winner of each round, tasting and evaluating the dishes before they know what challenges and sabotages were endured. Judges joining the fray across the season include Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Alex Guarnaschelli, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila. The competitor with the best dish in the final round wins the game and the remaining money in their bank."

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out cast

Host Brian Malarkey is one of the country’s most successful and sought-after chef-restaurateurs, having created over 15 successful restaurant concepts throughout his career. His restaurant portfolio includes four San Diego-area eateries: Herb & Wood, Herb & Sea, Animae, Steakhouse Le Coq, and, in partnership with the Irvine Company, Herb & Ranch. Most recently, Malarkey opened Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge, a modern cowboy restaurant and bar located in his hometown of Bend, Ore. Malarkey has been a judge on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, Chopped and an upcoming episode of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, as well as a competitor on Tournament of Champions and Wildcard Kitchen. He was also a contestant on Top Chef (season 3) and Top Chef All-Stars (season 17) and a winning mentor on The Taste.

Throughout the season, Malarkey will be joined by fellow chefs Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Alex Guarnaschelli, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila, who will serve as judges for the various competition.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out below.