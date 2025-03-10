Spring Baking Championship season 11: release date, trailer, premise, cast and everything we know about the Food Network series

It's time to bake with the return of Spring Baking Championship season 11 on Food Network. For the first time ever, a baker's dozen, or 13, bakers will be heading to the Spring Baking kitchen to put together the tastiest and most lavish treats under the sun in a supersized competition.

This season, bakers will be challenged by competitions celebrating a wide range of springtime themes and events including butterflies, ice cream cake and Minecraft (just go with it, it's timed to the release of A Minecraft Movie). The top baker over the course of the competition will take home $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

"Skilled bakers create magic in the kitchen with their incredible creations, so it was fitting to celebrate and highlight those skills with a new spring season with a magical theme," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a press release. "The creativity of the bakers and their edible works of art will leave viewers astounded and wanting more as the competitors pull out all the stops in their journey to be Spring Baking Champion."

Here's everything we know about Spring Baking Championship season 11.

The Spring Baking Championship season 11 premieres Monday, March 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here. We anticipate that it will be available on Discovery Plus.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

Spring Baking Championship season 11 premise

Here's the synopsis of Spring Baking Championship season 11 from Food Network:

"Food Network’s seasonal baking competition, Spring Baking Championship, returns to make the springtime sweeter with a whimsical season full of magic and creativity. Premiering Monday, March 10th at 8pm ET/PT and streaming on Max, host Jesse Palmer transforms the baking studio into The Little Shop of Spring Magic, where anything is possible – from rainbow cheesecakes to dessert deceptions that look like dinner. For the first time ever, a baker’s dozen of 13 contestants will embark on a wonderous journey to make the impossible possible and win over judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown. At the end of the competition, only one baker will take the cake and earn $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine and the title of Spring Baking Champion."

Spring Baking Championship season 11 host and judges

Jesse Palmer, known for his hosting duties on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, hosts Spring Baking Championship season 10.

The contestants will be showing off their tasty treats to a panel of esteemed judges: Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman.

Spring Baking Championship season 11 bakers

Food Network provided this information about the bakers facing off in this year's competition:

Jon'nae Smith: "Also known as Chef Jaye, the Miami-born pastry aficionado specializes in 'creating cakes, cupcakes and dessert tables for life-defining moments' in her home base of Atlanta. She gravitates toward incorporating the tropical flavors of her South Florida upbringing into her recipes and is ready to bring her A game to the championship. 'If I’m going to be successful in this competition, I am going to have to learn to think on my feet, so I’m moving,' she says."

"Also known as Chef Jaye, the Miami-born pastry aficionado specializes in 'creating cakes, cupcakes and dessert tables for life-defining moments' in her home base of Atlanta. She gravitates toward incorporating the tropical flavors of her South Florida upbringing into her recipes and is ready to bring her A game to the championship. 'If I’m going to be successful in this competition, I am going to have to learn to think on my feet, so I’m moving,' she says." Priya Winsor: "The mom, pastry chef and chocolatier says, 'Chocolate is definitely my jam.' Her chocolate business in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada, focuses on handcrafted sweets like bonbons, bars and confections."

"The mom, pastry chef and chocolatier says, 'Chocolate is definitely my jam.' Her chocolate business in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada, focuses on handcrafted sweets like bonbons, bars and confections." Kareem Youngblood: "'Even though I was not classically trained, my training comes from life — I went to the university of grandpa and YouTube,' jokes Kareem of Brooklyn, New York. 'My grandfather allowed me to be anything and everything I wanted to be. He prepared me for today.'"

"'Even though I was not classically trained, my training comes from life — I went to the university of grandpa and YouTube,' jokes Kareem of Brooklyn, New York. 'My grandfather allowed me to be anything and everything I wanted to be. He prepared me for today.'" Lauren Klein: "'Being in this magical place and this kitchen, I’m feeling good,' says Lauren, a chocolatier and pastry chef from Freehold, New Jersey, who specializes in molded bonbons. 'Creativity is my superpower, and I think it's going to give me a leg up in all of the challenges,' she says. Lauren began her baking journey as a youngster, with her grandmother teaching her how to make scrambled eggs. 'From that moment on, I was taking culinary classes at my local rec center and cooking for my family,' she says."

"'Being in this magical place and this kitchen, I’m feeling good,' says Lauren, a chocolatier and pastry chef from Freehold, New Jersey, who specializes in molded bonbons. 'Creativity is my superpower, and I think it's going to give me a leg up in all of the challenges,' she says. Lauren began her baking journey as a youngster, with her grandmother teaching her how to make scrambled eggs. 'From that moment on, I was taking culinary classes at my local rec center and cooking for my family,' she says." Julian Perrigo-Jimenez: "The pastry chef owns a bakery with two locations in the Sacramento, California, area. 'I’m here on Spring Baking Championship to prove to myself that I am one of the top pastry chefs,' Julian says."

"The pastry chef owns a bakery with two locations in the Sacramento, California, area. 'I’m here on Spring Baking Championship to prove to myself that I am one of the top pastry chefs,' Julian says." Corey Jamison: "'I’ve watched Food Network since I was a kid with my grandmother,' Corey says. From those early culinary beginnings, he earned scholarships and grants to attend pastry school and worked at top restaurants and bakeries to hone his skills. 'I think I’ve got enough under my belt where I can be some hefty competition,' the Washington, DC-based competitor said."

"'I’ve watched Food Network since I was a kid with my grandmother,' Corey says. From those early culinary beginnings, he earned scholarships and grants to attend pastry school and worked at top restaurants and bakeries to hone his skills. 'I think I’ve got enough under my belt where I can be some hefty competition,' the Washington, DC-based competitor said." Jamie Li: "This cake designer and mom of three is ready to show her chops in the Little Shop of Spring Magic. 'I really want to be able to prove to myself that I can do this,' Jamie, who lives in San Mateo, California, says. 'Being here is really pushing me out of my comfort zone.'"

"This cake designer and mom of three is ready to show her chops in the Little Shop of Spring Magic. 'I really want to be able to prove to myself that I can do this,' Jamie, who lives in San Mateo, California, says. 'Being here is really pushing me out of my comfort zone.'" Raveena Oberoi: "This self-described spunky, bubbly baker based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has been in the sweets business since she was a teen, launching her bakery at age 16 and opening the doors to the first of two storefronts at 22 years old. 'I love being in the kitchen. When I got married, I got the chance to make my own wedding cake, it was way taller than me,' Raveena says. 'It was super, super obnoxious, but I was so in love with it.'"

"This self-described spunky, bubbly baker based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has been in the sweets business since she was a teen, launching her bakery at age 16 and opening the doors to the first of two storefronts at 22 years old. 'I love being in the kitchen. When I got married, I got the chance to make my own wedding cake, it was way taller than me,' Raveena says. 'It was super, super obnoxious, but I was so in love with it.'" Kari Cota: "'Being here to me means I have come a long way,' says Kari, an executive pastry chef based in San Diego who shares that she is more than seven years sober. 'The rough times I have gone through mean I can win this, because I’m a very strong-willed person. I have literally rebuilt my life,' she says."

"'Being here to me means I have come a long way,' says Kari, an executive pastry chef based in San Diego who shares that she is more than seven years sober. 'The rough times I have gone through mean I can win this, because I’m a very strong-willed person. I have literally rebuilt my life,' she says." Lisa Clark: "At just 5 feet tall, Lisa, an executive pastry chef at a catering company in Boston, may be small in stature, but her culinary creations are mighty. Another baker who has been in the kitchen since childhood, Lisa hopes to share her love of cooking and hard work with her own child. 'I am competing for my daughter to show her that you can do anything you put your mind to,' she says."

"At just 5 feet tall, Lisa, an executive pastry chef at a catering company in Boston, may be small in stature, but her culinary creations are mighty. Another baker who has been in the kitchen since childhood, Lisa hopes to share her love of cooking and hard work with her own child. 'I am competing for my daughter to show her that you can do anything you put your mind to,' she says." Paul Feybesse: "Trained in Paris and at Michelin-starred restaurants throughout Europe, Paul now runs a Bay Area bakery with his wife, who is also a chef. The couple has three children."

"Trained in Paris and at Michelin-starred restaurants throughout Europe, Paul now runs a Bay Area bakery with his wife, who is also a chef. The couple has three children." Mary-Frances Bahun: "Though her mother might have had other dreams, baking has always been Mary-Frances’ passion. The culinary instructor, now based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, grew up around delicious food and knew she wanted to make it her career. 'I enrolled myself into baking school and my mom was so sad, because [according to her,] I was supposed to be a dentist,' she says with a laugh."

"Though her mother might have had other dreams, baking has always been Mary-Frances’ passion. The culinary instructor, now based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, grew up around delicious food and knew she wanted to make it her career. 'I enrolled myself into baking school and my mom was so sad, because [according to her,] I was supposed to be a dentist,' she says with a laugh." Stacy Flores: "Although this executive pastry chef, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, has worked in multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, she's still starstruck by one particular judge. 'I’m super excited to meet Duff,' she says. Stacy’s love of food began early on. 'As a kid, I was really drawn to baking because I would just watch a bunch of Food Network shows,' she says. 'To finally be here and see it, it’s pretty magical.'"

Spring Baking Championship season 11 trailer

