The Great British Sewing Bee 2025: everything we know about season 11

Esme Young and Patrick Grant are back for a new season.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 is here, once again bringing us a new gang of amateur sewers who will compete against one another to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

But who will be crowned Britain’s most sensational seamster and who will find themselves stitched up at the last minute?

The series will again see 12 competitor stitchers from across the country take on a series of tough challenges set by the judges each week - and it won't be long until the names of the contestants are announced.

Here's everything you need to know about The Great British Sewing Bee 2025...

We are still waiting for an official release date for The Great British Sewing Bee 2025, but it is thought that the series will return this summer.

As soon as a release date is announced, we will add it to this guide. In the meantime, you can watch past episodes of the show on BBC iPlayer.

How does the The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 work?

Each week, the contestants must take part in three challenges: a Pattern Challenge to test their basic dressmaking skills, a Transformation Challenge to assess their creativity, plus a Made To Measure Challenge to create a bespoke garment.

One contestant's creation is awarded Garment Of The Week by the judges, and another is sent home from the competition.

The grand final sees the remaining three sewers battle it out to be crowned the winner.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 contestants

We are still waiting for the contestants for 2025 to be announced.

As soon as we know who is taking part in the show, we will update this guide.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 judges

It is thought that Patrick Grant and Esme Young will be returning to the judging duties on the show.

Speaking of the series last year, Patrick told us: "I’m absolutely delighted that the show is still popular. It’s one of the warmest and kindest shows on the telly."

Esme Young, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Patrick Grant celebrated a special milestone last year as the show aired its 10th series. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood)

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 host

Last year, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who took part in the celebrity festive edition of the sewing contest in 2021, took over hosting duties while regular presenter, comedian Sara Pascoe, was on maternity leave.

It is yet to be announced if Kiell will be back for a second year or if Sara will return to the show. As soon as we know more, we will update this guide.

Luke was crowned winner last year. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood)

Who won The Great British Sewing Bee 2024?

Classically-trained musician Luke was crowned winner of The Great British Sewing Bee 2024. The diversity, equality and inclusion director wowed the judges throughout the series with their bold, stylish designs and clever use of fabrics.

After Esme and Patrick announced Luke as the winner and handed them the gold trophy, they said: “Honestly, this just doesn't feel real. Never did I think I'd get close to the final, let alone win – this is wild! I'm so proud of myself and I don't tend to say that a lot, but I'm really proud of myself."