The Apprentice UK 2025: release date, trailer, candidates, interview with Lord Alan Sugar, episode guide and everything we know

As The Apprentice UK 2025 returns to BBC1 with a new 12-part series and Lord Alan Sugar gets straight down to business from the get-go.

The freshest batch of candidates barely have time to catch their breath in the opening episode before the tycoon sends them to Austria under the watchful eyes of his trusty sidekicks Karren Brady and Tim Campbell. And he has a surprise up his suit sleeve for the 18 competitors vying for his mentorship and £250,000 investment…

With tasks this year ranging from designing Easter eggs to creating a virtual popstar, as well as a trip to Turkey for the corporate hospitality challenge and a jaunt around Stratford-upon-Avon for the classic discount buying challenge, it’s all to play for.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

The Apprentice UK 2025 debuts on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, January 30 at 9pm. New episodes of the 12-part series will air weekly and will be available on BBC iPlayer after they have aired.

The Apprentice: Your Fired with Tom Allen airs on BBC2 at 10pm straight afterwards.

The Apprentice UK 2025 — episode guide

Episode 1 (Thursday 30 Jan 2025)

The two new teams leap straight into action when they’re tasked with delivering glacier and forest tour packages in the breathtaking Alps. But unfortunately subpar ticket sales and bullish negotiations lead to a frosty reception in the boardroom where at least one candidate is fired.

“They get excited when they hear we're going away for the first trip and don't realise it's not a holiday,” says Karren. “It’s hard work from the get-go, incredibly cold, and there’s no downtime!”

Episode 2 (Thursday 6 Feb 2025)

Coming soon. Check back for updates.

Frederick Afrifa

This Milton Keynes motivational speaker and former athlete talks the talk…

“Appearing on The Apprentice is the ultimate test to showcase my communication skills. I don’t just want to make money, I want to change people’s lives for the better.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Amber-Rose Badrudin

The London convenience store owner has her eye on the bubble tea market.

“I am bringing Lord Sugar a business plan that already has a waiting customer base. If he doesn’t invest in me, he would quite literally be leaving money on the table.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Carlo Brancati

This Middlesborough hair transplant consultant believes that he’ll stand out during the process.

“With nearly 30k followers on social media, I’ve built a strong personal brand. I set extremely high standards for myself. No one works harder than me.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Chisola Chitambala

An Essex-based virtual assistant company owner with dreams of bringing her business to the next level.

“I am a natural leader, give 110% in everything I do, and my ability to overcome challenges is unmatched. I thrive in high-pressure situations.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Mia Collins

The London-based competitive bodybuilder turned meal prep entrepreneur is ready to stretch herself in the competition.

“Public speaking has always been a challenge for me. However, I love to pitch. Through this process, I want to take myself to the next level.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Jordan Dargan

This animation entrepreneur from Dublin is this year’s youngest contestant.

“I’m here to prove that age is just a number and location is just a time zone. I will out-work, out-smart, and out-perform anyone Lord Sugar puts in front of me.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Dr Jana Denzel

A London cosmetic dentist with A-list clients, he hopes to fill a gap in the market.

“My business plan is clear: scale up into a national force in the dental industry. The biggest challenge will be living and working with 17 other individuals in a competitive environment. Investing in me and my business is a no-brainer.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Max England

A former professional tennis player, the senior account manager from Surrey has crunched the numbers and is set to serve up a novel business plan.

“Padel tennis is the fastest-growing sport in the world. I’m offering Lord Sugar the opportunity to get involved in one of the most investable areas out there.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Dean Franklin

Can this Essex air conditioning proprietor blow the competition away?

“I believe me and Lord Sugar are very similar. He’s passionate about science and electronics, and that’s pretty much what air conditioning is.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Jonny Heaver

Can this Liverpool-based tutoring company owner teach Lord Sugar a thing or two?

“I hope to prove that it is possible to succeed in business while also being compassionate. I’ve learned that success comes from inspiring those around you.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Anisa Khan

The London pizza company owner is hungry for Lord Sugar’s investment.

“I’ve built my Indian-Italian fusion pizza business from scratch and want to expand. I’m driven, ambitious, and determined to carve my own path.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Melica Moshiri

The West Sussex tech recruitment businesswoman has electric dreams…

“I plan to start a global AI tech recruitment company. With Lord Sugar’s mentorship, we can only multiply the investment. He will be making a big mistake if he doesn’t invest in me.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Emma Rothwell

The Essex-based online gift shop owner presents herself as a strong contender.

“You can be successful if you put your mind to it, regardless of what anyone tells you. I’m a problem solver who never lets anything or anyone stop me for long.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Keir Shave

Leeds owner of a telemarketing Company, he’s determined to speed dial his way to success.

“I deserve the investment as I have proven I can set up a successful business in a short time. I have drive, skill and passion in abundance.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Liam Snellin

Essex founder of a workwear brand for the construction industry, this fashion forward entrepreneur is ready to extend his business.

“I have nothing to prove, I know what I am capable of and know I have the tools to win. I’m going in to work hard and earn this investment.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Emma Street

This London corporate project manager wants Lord Sugar to wake up and smell a hot pot of profit.

“I want to redefine coffee culture, blending health with takeaway coffee. Lord Sugar and I can disrupt the coffee culture together, one shop at a time.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Nadia Suliaman

The Swansea native owns a London salon chain, which she’s determined to grow with Lord Sugar’s investment.

“I want to expand across the UK and globally. I’m looking to really push myself, build relationships and ultimately win the process. I’ve the ability to turn dreams into reality.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

Aoibheann Walsh

The Donegal hair and beauty salon proprietress is keen to prove she’s a cut above the competition.

“I’m one of the most sought-after make-up artists in Ireland and have designed a unique tool belt that enhances the creative process. Now I need an investor like Lord Sugar.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston.)

The Apprentice UK 2025 Q&A with Lord Alan Sugar

Lord Alan Sugar talks The Apprentice 2025. (Image credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Rufina Breskin.)

Have you made any changes to the format this year? “Well, we start off with a great trip to Austria which really sets the tone. We’ve also decided to mix the teams up from the outset. In the past we’ve split them into sexes, purely to help the audience get to know the candidates quickly. I think it’s a refreshing addition to the first episode - it’s interesting to see how they handle it, because it’s not what they expected from the start.”

What future tasks can viewers look forward to? “Lots of really good ones, from buying and selling potatoes to making a virtual pop star and creating a banking app for kids.”

Now that the series is in its 19th year, are the candidates more savvy about what you’re looking for? “The thing for me is I want to see that they understand what it is I’m looking for without me having to spoon-feed them; do they understand the purpose of the task, do they have that instinct I’m looking for? What fascinates me is they all say they love the show and they've followed it for many, many years. If they have, then they should be able to pick up on what things they should and shouldn't do. They need to have done their homework on us just as I have on them. And, to be fair, most of them have.”

What behaviour makes you think twice about a contestant? “The only way they annoy me is if they continually make the same mistake. They don't annoy me from what they say or anything like that, but if you've told them about certain things and they continue to make mistakes, that's annoying.”

Are you sympathetic to how nerve-racking the boardroom can be for them? “Yes, when they come in, they're obviously very nervous, so from the very beginning I try to make them feel okay, we have a little joke and a laugh and things like that to change the atmosphere and relax them. I think the nerves fade slightly as the process progresses, but those nerves still exist, particularly when they don't know how well they've done in a particular task.”

What happens behind the scenes that you think might surprise viewers? “Viewers have to understand that everyone goes through a very rigorous process just to even become one of the candidates and that they've already shown in that process that they've understood what it's all about. They just need to put it into practice on the show! “The boardroom scenes are all natural - it’s all about us and no one meddles once we are in that room, the producers are not in and out telling me what to do.”

Have you ever fired someone and regretted it? “The only time I have second thoughts is when it gets down to the final few when they are very, very credible and you sometimes wonder to yourself, have I made a mistake here? It's difficult because you have to make a decision in the moment, I can’t go away and think about it overnight. So, sometimes, yeah, it could be that I have made a mistake. But saying that, there’s not many people that have gone on to fame and fortune afterwards that I missed out on, from what I can remember anyway.”

After you’ve picked your winner and the cameras have stopped rolling, what happens next? “Well, it doesn't end with the win. It’s not a case of, ‘Here’s the money, get on with it. Goodbye’. When they win the show, it’s not just about the money, they also win my support and the backup of my people and my infrastructure. They don't have to worry about things like filing accounts, doing VAT returns and all that stuff. We teach them how to do all of that until such a stage where they're able to do it for themselves and become self-sufficient. It’s a real apprenticeship. I open up myself and my team to them because we want them to succeed. That’s more than just a financial investment, that experience is priceless.”

Finally, do you have anything exciting planned for next year’s landmark 20th season? “We are already working on ideas. It’s got to be a very special occasion, hasn't it? We've got a great team of people but it's all down to the candidates, which we have not chosen yet. I want a really good set of candidates for the 20th.”

Is there a trailer for The Apprentice 2025?

Yes, and it’s pitch perfect. Watch it here:

The Apprentice Series 19 | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

The Apprentice 2025 who’s been fired

Coming soon, when there will be spoilers beyond this point!