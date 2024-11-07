Britain's Got Talent 2025: judges, hosts and everything we know

Britain's Got Talent 2025 is set to bring more hopefuls from across the country to the BGT stage, all with one thing in mind — impress the judges and voting public enough to win a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

From breathtaking dance routines and stunning vocals to the downright bonkers, every act on the stage is sure to have us glued to our screens as usual, and auditions are now underway having kicked off in Blackpool in October 2024. However, this year there is a big change in the show's format, meaning how we watch will be different.

Here is everything you need to know about Britain's Got Talent 2025...

Although we don't have an exact release date for the new series yet, we do know that the 2025 series will see the show air for up to four months after Simon Cowell confirmed the series would start in February instead of its usual slot in April.

The new series of Britain's Got Talent will also air every Saturday night rather than both Saturday and Sunday as it has done in the past.

But that's not the only change becasue the five live semi-finals which usually take place across one week airing nightly, will now air weekly, making 2025 the longest series ever!

Britain's Got Talent 2025 judges

Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell. (Image credit: ITV/Fremantle)

The judging panel is thought to be staying the same as Britain's Got Talent 2024, with Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell returning to cast their judgement over the new performers.

There is also a guest judge heading for the show, as renowned music artist, YouTuber and boxer, KSI fills in for Bruno on three audition days.

KSI said: “I’m so excited to be a guest judge for Britain’s Got Talent. When I got the call I couldn’t believe it. I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my arse off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark!”

Britain's Got Talent 2025 hosts

Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec alongside magician X (Image credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will resume hosting duties on Britain's Got Talent 2025, having presented the series since the very beginning. They will film the auditions for the new series before heading to Australia for I'm A Celebrity 2024.

Is there a trailer for Britain's Got Talent 2025?

Not yet, sadly, but as soon as one is released by ITV we will add it to this guide.

Who won Britain's Got Talent 2024?

Syndie Christmas performs 'My Way' on Britain's Got Talent 2024. (Image credit: ITVX)

Singer Sydnie Christmas joined the Britain's Got Talent winners list after being crowned winner of Britain's Got Talent 2024 after her moving performance of Over The Rainbow. The sensational singer scooped a cash prize of £250,000, as well as the chance to perform at Britain's Royal Variety Performance.

After her win, Sydnie said emotionally, "I am overwhelmed with love and it's the most amazing thing, and I wish every person in this room feels the way I do with this love. It's amazing. Thank you so much."

Speaking of her performance in the grand final, Simon Cowell said: "That was really something special. That lyric felt so personal to you about what you must have wanted over the years with a God-given talent like that and for whatever reason you've been ignored. I actually felt very emotional."

Sydnie beat nuclear engineer-turned-magician Jack Rhodes and Ghanaian dancing duo Abigail and Afronitaaa to the top spot in the final.

Who are the previous Britain's Got Talent winners?