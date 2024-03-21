Britain's Got Talent 2024: everything we know so far

Britain's Got Talent 2024 is right around the corner, with hopefuls from up and down the country taking to the stage in the hopes that they'll impress the judges and win a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Not only that but there's a £250,000 prize at stake too. This life-changing sum of money will be awarded to whichever act impresses the judges and viewers at home and joins the coveted Britain's Got Talent winners list.

This will be the 17th season for the beloved talent show, which has seen some huge winners such as comedian Lee Ridley, dance troupe Diversity, and dog trick act Ashleigh and Pudsey.

Outside of this, we also saw a spin-off called Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician in 2023 which invited back some spellbinding magicians to compete to win the title, with Eric Chien being crowned winner.

Now, brand new acts will appear on the famous stage before the panel and do everything they can to impress.

Here's what we know about Britain's Got Talent 2024 so far...

It is expected that Britain's Got Talent 2024 will air in the Spring like previous years, but ITV has not yet confirmed an official release date. We will let you know when that changes!

Britain's Got Talent 2024 judges

Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell. (Image credit: ITV/Fremantle)

It is believed that the judging panel will be the same as Britain's Got Talent 2023, with Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell returning to cast their judgement over the new performers.

If there are any changes to the judging panel, we will keep you updated.

Britain's Got Talent 2024 hosts

Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec alongside magician X (Image credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will resume hosting duties on Britain's Got Talent 2024, having presented the series since the very beginning.

The duo recently announced that they were taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway after this year's season, to focus on other projects and spend more time with their families.

Ant told us: "We just thought it was the perfect time with series 20. It seemed a natural point to take a pause. We have rested Takeaway in the past and reaching series 20 felt like it was a good time to take a break and look at how we want the show to look in the future.

"You can’t reimagine it in a different way when you’re in it. So we wanted to come away for a bit and see how we felt. First and foremost we just needed a bit of a break from it."

It is expected they will be focusing on Britain's Got Talent and the next season of I'm a Celebrity.

Britain's Got Talent auditions

Auditions took place in February, with Salford Now reporting about people queuing for them on February 6.

They revealed they spoke to someone called Charlotte Booth, who said: “My daughter is performing today as part of a group. They are cheerleaders from Coventry Dynamite, while the 13-18 age group is called Lady Grenades.

"They are a group of 24 young ladies, they are all under 18 and the you group is 13. They are going to Florida in April to complete in the Cheering Worlds."

We don't have information about any of the other acts at present, but we'll be meeting plenty of them when the series kicks off on ITV!

Is there a trailer for Britain's Got Talent 2024?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.