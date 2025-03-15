Britain's Got Talent cancelled tonight — here's why

Britain's Got Talent 2025 fans are set for disappointment as they tune in for the latest episode of the reality show tonight because the series is sadly taking a break.

After landing back on our screens last month, fans have been eagerly tuning in on a Saturday evening to see what weird and wonderful acts will be gracing the stage. However, ITV will tonight be airing the France v Scotland Six Nations live rugby instead of the new episode of Britain's Got Talent.

But while we have a bit of a wait on our hands, the show will be back next weekend on Saturday, March 22 at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX as more hopefuls fight it out for a place in the semi-finals.

There is some good news for fans because if you have missed any of the previous episodes of the new series they are all available to stream on ITVX now.

There have been some amazing acts already this year, with singers Vinnie McKee and Stacey Leadbeatter earning themselves a golden buzzer, along with impressionist Will Burns, 11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson and electric LED dance group, The Blackouts.

Eleven year old Olly is one of this year's golden buzzer acts. (Image credit: (C) Thames / ITV)

The new series of Britain's Got Talent has seen some big changes to how we view the show, with episodes airing every Saturday night rather than both Saturday and Sunday as it has done in the past.

But that's not the only change because the five live semi-finals which usually take place across one week airing nightly, will now air weekly, making 2025 the longest series ever.

We have also seen a new judge welcomed into the fold, with renowned music artist, YouTuber and boxer KSI covering for Bruno Tonioli for a few shows.

Stacey Leadbeatter from Yorkshire was KSI's golden buzzer choice. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans have loved seeing KSI join Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell as they cast their judgment on the different acts and he got to press the golden buzzer for the first time in episode two after being bowled over by supermarket worker Stacey Leadbeatter from Yorkshire.

After hearing her beautiful singing voice he said: "The voice that came out of your mouth... I was in awe, I had to press that golden buzzer. You absolutely smashed it, Stacey."

The next of Britain's Got Talent 2025 airs on Saturday, March 22 at 7pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.