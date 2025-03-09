Britain's Got Talent fans ALL have the same complaint about this golden buzzer act

Britain's Got Talent returned to screens last night with a whole host of new acts showing their skills in the hopes of getting through to the next round.

But one Britain's Got Talent act in particular has everyone talking on social media — but not for a good reason.

Young guitarist Olly, who'd been taught to play by his grandad, received a golden buzzer from Amanda Holden, but fans watching at home struggled to hear the whole performance, complaining that the backing music drowned it out.

'What we couldnt bloody hear what he was actually playing it looked like he was just doing air guitar why play over his actual sound,' wrote one Britain's Got Talent viewer on X (formerley Twitter).

What we couldnt bloody hear what he was actually playing it looked like he was just doing air guitar why play over his actual sound #BGTMarch 8, 2025

He then added, 'Why are they not letting us hear what he’s playing for the stupid song.'

Meanwhile, another said, 'I’m a guitarist and I can tell you quite categorically he wasn’t playing all through that act. That is why he was drowned out by the backing tracks!'

#bgtI’m a guitarist and I can tell you quite categorically he wasn’t playing all through that act. That is why he was drowned out by the backing tracks!March 8, 2025

Despite the complaints others had high praise for Olly, with some saying they couldn't believe how talented his is for an 11-year-old boy.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'WOW! Olly is AMAZING! Can't believe he's only 11 years old. What a rocker,' wrote another fan on X.

WOW! Olly is AMAZING! Can't believe he's only 11 years old. What a rocker 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #BGT pic.twitter.com/bNmuS3x6zPMarch 8, 2025

But the social media user also added, 'As much as Olly deserved the Golden Buzzer - can we please stop having the audience decide who gets a Golden Buzzer? It should be the judges choice not influenced by the audience.'

As much as Olly deserved the Golden Buzzer - can we please stop having the audience decide who gets a Golden Buzzer? It should be the judges choice not influenced by the audience. #BGT pic.twitter.com/mZM0YgB0WNMarch 8, 2025

Another Britain's Got Talent viewer echoed this sentiment, writing, 'Don’t get me wrong Olly was good but he wasn’t THAT good to get the Golden Buzzer though. Hate that the audience has started interfering with who gets the golden buzzer. ITS THE JUDGES WHO DESERVE A SAY, NOT THE STUPID AUDIENCE!!'

Don’t get me wrong Olly was good but he wasn’t THAT good to get the Golden Buzzer though. Hate that the audience has started interfering with who gets the golden buzzer. ITS THE JUDGES WHO DESERVE A SAY, NOT THE STUPID AUDIENCE!! #BGT pic.twitter.com/KfJ3UdUZkCMarch 8, 2025

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday on ITV.