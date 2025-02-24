Britain's Got Talent fans have MIXED feelings about this golden buzzer act
Some Britain's Got Talent viewers are saying he'd be 'the perfect act for the royal variety performance'
Britain's Got Talent has returned to screens — and one act already has everybody talking.
Leeds based Will Burns said on the show he can 'die happy' after wowing Simon Cowell and the other Britain's Got Talent judges and being the first golden buzzer act of the new series.
But not everyone was impressed, with another fan complaining that there's a lack of original talent on the show. They wrote, 'Dance troops seem to be the same, magic the same, comedians the same.
'I mean this impressionist isn't that good, he's ok but his Attenborough was shit! Golden ticket worthy?? Really? It is what it is.'
While another said, 'accidentally watching britains got talent at my parents & there’s an impressionist on who is *not* good.'
And another wrote, 'Will burns didn’t even recognise anyone!!!'
However there were plenty more compliments for impressionist WIll Burns, with another Britain's Got Talent viewer writing, 'Wow, how good was Will Burns on BGT tonight he really did deserve the golden buzzer, "I cannae see man" had me in stitches well done Will you were brilliant doing Yorkshire proud.'
And another said, 'WILL BURNS A Star Is Born #WillBurns Watch That Space!'
While another wrote, I enjoyed impressionist Will Burns taking the p**s out of all those irritating over dramatic tv voiceovers I can’t stand Well deserved Golden Buzzer.'
And another wrote, 'i hope will burns is the first impressionist to ever win #BGT he's amazing!'
Britain's Got Talent returns to screens next Saturday on ITV.
