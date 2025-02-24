Britain's Got Talent fans have MIXED feelings about this golden buzzer act

Britain's Got Talent has returned to screens — and one act already has everybody talking.

Leeds based Will Burns said on the show he can 'die happy' after wowing Simon Cowell and the other Britain's Got Talent judges and being the first golden buzzer act of the new series.

'The impressionist tonight on Britains got talent @willburns was brilliant glad he’s got the golden buzzer in my opinion.

The impressionist tonight on Britains got talent @willburns was brilliant glad he’s got the golden buzzer would be the perfect act for the royal variety performance in my opinion. #Britainsgottalent #bgt @BGTFebruary 22, 2025

But not everyone was impressed, with another fan complaining that there's a lack of original talent on the show. They wrote, 'Dance troops seem to be the same, magic the same, comedians the same.

'I mean this impressionist isn't that good, he's ok but his Attenborough was shit! Golden ticket worthy?? Really? It is what it is.'

Britains Got Talent is so samey samey.Dance troops seem to be the same, magic the same, comedians the same. I mean this impressionist isn't that good, he's ok but his Attenborough was shit! Golden ticket worthy?? Really? It is what it is #BritainsGotTalent #BGT2025 #BGTFebruary 22, 2025

To which another replied, '#BGT teddy the kid Magician at the start, #KSI being on the show and the impressionist at the end 3 highlights from #BGT 2025 launch episode.... Rest ... Best forgotten.'

While another said, 'accidentally watching britains got talent at my parents & there’s an impressionist on who is *not* good.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And another wrote, 'Will burns didn’t even recognise anyone!!!'

However there were plenty more compliments for impressionist WIll Burns, with another Britain's Got Talent viewer writing, 'Wow, how good was Will Burns on BGT tonight he really did deserve the golden buzzer, "I cannae see man" had me in stitches well done Will you were brilliant doing Yorkshire proud.'

Wow, how good was Will Burns on BGT tonight 👏 he really did deserve the golden buzzer, "I cannae see man" had me in stitches 🤣🤣 well done Will you were brilliant 💯 doing Yorkshire proud #bgt #BGT #BritainsGotTalent #WillBurnsFebruary 22, 2025

And another said, 'WILL BURNS A Star Is Born #WillBurns Watch That Space!'

WILL BURNS ⭐⭐⭐A Star Is Born #WillBurnsWatch That Space! #BritainsGotTalentFebruary 22, 2025

While another wrote, I enjoyed impressionist Will Burns taking the p**s out of all those irritating over dramatic tv voiceovers I can’t stand Well deserved Golden Buzzer.'

I enjoyed impressionist Will Burns taking the p!ss out of all those irritating over dramatic tv voiceovers I can’t stand🤣Well deserved Golden Buzzer👌🏼👏 #BGT pic.twitter.com/VF2jvATKaAFebruary 23, 2025

And another wrote, 'i hope will burns is the first impressionist to ever win #BGT he's amazing!'

i hope will burns is the first impressionist to ever win #BGThe's amazing! 👏February 23, 2025

Britain's Got Talent returns to screens next Saturday on ITV.