EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Holden reveals what it is really like to sit next to Simon Cowell on the Britain's Got Talent panel

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 has given us sensational singers, dangerous daredevils, magnificent Minions and everything in between. Now the stage is set for the grand final on Saturday night - and the ITV1 show’s longest-serving judge Amanda Holden cannot wait…

"It’s always electric and emotional," says Amanda, who has a front-row seat on the panel alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, as the top 10 acts from the live shows perform again for the chance to win a spot at this year’s Royal Variety and a £250,000 cash prize.

"We put our faith in our fifth judge, the viewers at home. Sometimes you read online that people aren’t happy with the winner, but it’s all a public vote on the night, so if you want someone to win, then please vote!"

In an exclusive interview with What To Watch, Amanda looks back on this series and reveals her hopes for the final…

It’s been another great year for Britain’s Got Talent. What have been your standout moments?

"Well, it’s been quite the series! Simon’s been stitched up more than ever - he’s been dressed up as Gru by ‘Minions’ dance troupe Lil Ms, then there was The Hacker who got Simon to audition on stage, then we had Kranthi Drillman, the guy who smashed melons with a sledgehammer next to Simon’s head! I bet Robbie Williams never envisioned his song ‘Let Me Entertain You’ being performed by Papi’s rubber chickens. And who could forget the terrifying Auzzy Blood!? All our semi-finalists have been amazing - and my golden buzzer acts have blown me away with their talent."

Amanda alongside her fellow judges Bruno, Alesha, Simon, guest judge KSI and host Ant and Dec. (Image credit: (C) Thames/ITV)

The Golden Buzzer was introduced to the live shows, which this time aired weekly. What’s been the impact of those changes?

"The Golden Buzzer has added even more excitement to the live shows. Since it began, BGT has been known for its strip of live shows during the half-term week and I feared we wouldn’t keep the audience’s attention. I needn’t have worried though as the ratings have been through the roof and it feels like a really big night out for all of us every week!"

"I’ve been very vocal this year that I’d like a large group to win, that way more people will enjoy the experience of performing at the Royal Variety and benefit from the £250,000 prize money. I loved watching our BGT golden girl, Sydnie, perform alongside Loren Allred during the live shows. What an incredible year she’s had - I adore Sydnie and I can’t wait to see what’s next for her."

Judges gather on stage to celebrate Sydnie Christmas winning Britain's Got Talent 2024. Who will take her title? (Image credit: Shutterstock)

You’ve been on BGT since it started in 2007. How has working with Simon changed in that time?

"Simon is a dear friend of mine. Since his partner Lauren [Silverman] came into his life, followed by his son Eric, he’s totally changed for the better. He’s so much more relaxed but likes to have fun. He still works very hard and is always thinking of ways to make the show better but it’s a real joy to still be sitting next to him. This year was BGT’s 18th birthday and we learnt this series that Simon celebrated his own 18th birthday in Magaluf, which still blows my mind!"

Amanda has enjoyed working alongside boss Simon Cowell for 18 series. (Image credit: (C) Thames/ITV)

As well as BGT, among other things, you co-host BBC renovation show Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job and Netflix series, Cheat: Unfinished Business. How significant has BGT been to your career?

"Getting the BGT job was life-changing for me. Our contracts are yearly, so I never take it for granted that I’ll be back each year! I’m having the busiest and best time in my Fifties, who’d have thought that? And I grab those work opportunities because it’s important to me to show my girls, Lexi and Hollie, that anything is possible if you work hard. I look up to women like J-Lo, Kylie and Davina McCall, all smashing it and looking great and I just want to fly the flag too. What’s the secret to success? Work out to enjoy a glass of rosé!"

The Britain’s Got Talent Grand Final can be seen on Saturday, May 31 at 7pm on ITV1.