Eurovision 2025: release date, host country, UK entry, hosts and everything we know
Get ready for glitter and catchy tunes becasue Eurovision 2025 is here.
The biggest party in Europe is back with Eurovision 2025 - and this year's celebration marks the 69th year of the show, which, this time around, promises to be packed full of brilliant songs, from yearning ballads to club anthems and everything in between.
As usual, there will be two semi-finals ahead of the main event, and we will once again see Graham Norton providing his annual witty commentary during the live final. Also, as tradition, the reigning champion Nemo will return to the Eurovision stage to remind us exactly why they took home that trophy in 2024, when they won with The Code.
But who has got what it takes to win this year's competition and who will be going home with the dreaded 'nul points'?
Here's everything you need to know about the biggest, and often most bonkers, annual music event in Europe...
Eurovision 2025 release date
The Eurovision 2025 final will take place on Saturday, May 17, and will air in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm. The final will also air on Peacock in the US.
Ahead of the Eurovision 2025 final, there are two live semi-finals which will air on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer when Eurovision fans can review all 37 countries competing in the contest.
Eurovision 2025 host country
Eurovision 2025 will be held in Basel, Switzerland, marking the first time Basel has ever hosted Eurovision.
It is tradition for the previous year's winner to host the show, and this year's event will be held in a huge arena called the Jakobshalle after Swiss singer Nemo won Eurovision 2024 with a song called The Code.
Eurovision 2025 UK entry
This year, a country-pop girl band called Remember Monday will be representing the UK with their catchy tune, What the Hell Just Happened?'.
The band is made up of three friends: Lauren Burne, Holly Anne-Hull, and Charlotte Steel, who met when they were in sixth form in Farnborough, Hampshire.
The girls also appeared on The Voice in 2019 when they were mentored by American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson.
You can watch their entry song below... but warning - it's catchy!
Eurovision 2025 hosts
The Eurovision 2025 final will be presented by stand-up comedian Hazel Brugger, TV presenter Michelle Hunziker and Eurovision veteran Sandra Studer. And, of course, Graham Norton is back providing his witty commentary during the live show.
In a Doctor Who/Eurovision mashup, Ncuti Gatwa will also be the United Kingdom's Eurovision spokesperson, delivering the results of the UK's Jury live during the Grand Final.
His appearance during the Eurovision final will come after his own musical adventure as the Doctor, in an episode titled: 'The Interstellar Song Contest' which airs on BBC One, just before Eurovision on Saturday, May 17.
Scott Mills and Rylan will be providing commentary during the semi-finals on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15 at 8pm on BBC One.
Meanwhile, Richie Anderson and Sara Cox will be in the commentary booth for BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds during the semi-finals.
Eurovision 2025 - latest odds
Here's who is currently favourite to win Eurovision 2025...
- Sweden 10/11 (favourites)
- Austria 10/3
- France 16/1
- Israel 20/1
- Belgium 20/1
- Finland 28/1
- Holland 30/1
- UK 125/1
- Australia 200/1
- Ireland 250/1
