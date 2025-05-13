Eurovision 2025: release date, host country, UK entry, hosts and everything we know

The biggest party in Europe is back with Eurovision 2025 - and this year's celebration marks the 69th year of the show, which, this time around, promises to be packed full of brilliant songs, from yearning ballads to club anthems and everything in between.

As usual, there will be two semi-finals ahead of the main event, and we will once again see Graham Norton providing his annual witty commentary during the live final. Also, as tradition, the reigning champion Nemo will return to the Eurovision stage to remind us exactly why they took home that trophy in 2024, when they won with The Code.

But who has got what it takes to win this year's competition and who will be going home with the dreaded 'nul points'?

Here's everything you need to know about the biggest, and often most bonkers, annual music event in Europe...

The Eurovision 2025 final will take place on Saturday, May 17, and will air in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm. The final will also air on Peacock in the US.

Ahead of the Eurovision 2025 final, there are two live semi-finals which will air on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer when Eurovision fans can review all 37 countries competing in the contest.

Graham is back! (Image credit: BBC/BBC Studios)

Eurovision 2025 host country

Eurovision 2025 will be held in Basel, Switzerland, marking the first time Basel has ever hosted Eurovision.

It is tradition for the previous year's winner to host the show, and this year's event will be held in a huge arena called the Jakobshalle after Swiss singer Nemo won Eurovision 2024 with a song called The Code.

Eurovision 2025 UK entry

Remember Monday are fighting for the UK's win. (Image credit: BBC/BBC Studios)

This year, a country-pop girl band called Remember Monday will be representing the UK with their catchy tune, What the Hell Just Happened?'.

The band is made up of three friends: Lauren Burne, Holly Anne-Hull, and Charlotte Steel, who met when they were in sixth form in Farnborough, Hampshire.

The girls also appeared on The Voice in 2019 when they were mentored by American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson.

You can watch their entry song below... but warning - it's catchy!

Remember Monday - What The Hell Just Happened? | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

Eurovision 2025 hosts

The Eurovision 2025 final will be presented by stand-up comedian Hazel Brugger, TV presenter Michelle Hunziker and Eurovision veteran Sandra Studer. And, of course, Graham Norton is back providing his witty commentary during the live show.

In a Doctor Who/Eurovision mashup, Ncuti Gatwa will also be the United Kingdom's Eurovision spokesperson, delivering the results of the UK's Jury live during the Grand Final.

His appearance during the Eurovision final will come after his own musical adventure as the Doctor, in an episode titled: 'The Interstellar Song Contest' which airs on BBC One, just before Eurovision on Saturday, May 17.

Scott Mills and Rylan will be providing commentary during the semi-finals on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15 at 8pm on BBC One.

Meanwhile, Richie Anderson and Sara Cox will be in the commentary booth for BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds during the semi-finals.

Richie Anderson, Scott Mills, Rylan, Sara Cox will all be hosting on BBC One and BBC Radio 2. (Image credit: BBC/BBC Studios)

Eurovision 2025 - latest odds

Here's who is currently favourite to win Eurovision 2025...