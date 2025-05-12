The hype for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is in full swing, and the two key fixtures before the big event are the semi-finals, which take place on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15.

The Eurovision Song Contest for 2025 takes place in Basel in Switzerland, and Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will host the semi-final events.

The Eurovision semi-finals help decide who goes through to the final on Saturday, May 17, with 15 countries in the first semi- and 16 in the second needing to be reduced to 10 from each for the weekend event. You can find full team lists for each event below.

As a huge communal event that people from around the world tune in to see, you're bound to want to see the first two rounds of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 ahead of the main event.

So here's how to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals online or on TV.



How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals in the US

If you live in the US, the Eurovision semi-finals begin at 3 pm ET/midday PT on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15.

There's no TV broadcast of the semi-finals but you'll be able to watch them online live by using the streaming service Peacock.

Peacock costs $7.99 per month for an ad-supported tier or $13.99 for ad-free, with annual alternatives to either. It's not clear whether the Eurovision live stream will including commercials but it'll affect other movies and TV shows you stream.

The Eurovision Song Contest final will also air on Peacock so you're setting yourself up to stream that after the semi-finals.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals in the UK

UK viewers of the Eurovision semi-finals can watch them from 8pm on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15.

There will be a TV broadcast of both events on BBC One, immediately after EastEnders, and it'll run until 10:20pm on both dates.

You can watch the semi-finals live online by using iPlayer, as it will host a live stream of each event and lets you tune into BBC One using a smart device.

Both of these options are free to people who pay a license fee.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals in Australia

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals begin at 5am ACT on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15.

You'll be able to watch them using SBS' TV channel or its free streaming service SBS On Demand.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals everywhere else

Eurovision Song Contest semi-final line-ups

Semi-final 1: Tuesday, May 13

Iceland: Róa by Væb

Poland: Gaja by Justyna Steczkowska

Slovenia: How Much Time Do We Have Left by Klemen

Estonia: Espresso Macchiato by Tommy Cash

Ukraine: Bird of Pray by Ziferblat

Sweden: Bara bada bastu by KAJ

Portugal: Deslocado by Napa

Norway: Lighter by Kyle Alessandro

Belgium: Strobe Lights by Red Sebastian

Azerbaijan: Run with U by Mamagama

San Marino: Tutta l'Italia by Gabry Ponte

Albania: Zjerm by Shkodra Elektronike

Netherlands: C'est la vie by Claude

Croatia: Poison Cake by Marko Bošnjak

Cyprus: Shh by Theo Evan

Semi-final 2: Thursday, May 15