How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals online or on TV
31 countries over two nights
The hype for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is in full swing, and the two key fixtures before the big event are the semi-finals, which take place on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15.
US: Peacock
UK: BBC | iPlayer
AU: SBS | SBS On Demand
Watch abroad with a VPN
The Eurovision Song Contest for 2025 takes place in Basel in Switzerland, and Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will host the semi-final events.
The Eurovision semi-finals help decide who goes through to the final on Saturday, May 17, with 15 countries in the first semi- and 16 in the second needing to be reduced to 10 from each for the weekend event. You can find full team lists for each event below.
As a huge communal event that people from around the world tune in to see, you're bound to want to see the first two rounds of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 ahead of the main event.
So here's how to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals online or on TV.
How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals in the US
If you live in the US, the Eurovision semi-finals begin at 3 pm ET/midday PT on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15.
There's no TV broadcast of the semi-finals but you'll be able to watch them online live by using the streaming service Peacock.
Peacock costs $7.99 per month for an ad-supported tier or $13.99 for ad-free, with annual alternatives to either. It's not clear whether the Eurovision live stream will including commercials but it'll affect other movies and TV shows you stream.
The Eurovision Song Contest final will also air on Peacock so you're setting yourself up to stream that after the semi-finals.
How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals in the UK
UK viewers of the Eurovision semi-finals can watch them from 8pm on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15.
There will be a TV broadcast of both events on BBC One, immediately after EastEnders, and it'll run until 10:20pm on both dates.
You can watch the semi-finals live online by using iPlayer, as it will host a live stream of each event and lets you tune into BBC One using a smart device.
Both of these options are free to people who pay a license fee.
How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals in Australia
The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals begin at 5am ACT on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15.
You'll be able to watch them using SBS' TV channel or its free streaming service SBS On Demand.
How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Eurovision Song Contest, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, event or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Eurovision Song Contest semi-final line-ups
Semi-final 1: Tuesday, May 13
- Iceland: Róa by Væb
- Poland: Gaja by Justyna Steczkowska
- Slovenia: How Much Time Do We Have Left by Klemen
- Estonia: Espresso Macchiato by Tommy Cash
- Ukraine: Bird of Pray by Ziferblat
- Sweden: Bara bada bastu by KAJ
- Portugal: Deslocado by Napa
- Norway: Lighter by Kyle Alessandro
- Belgium: Strobe Lights by Red Sebastian
- Azerbaijan: Run with U by Mamagama
- San Marino: Tutta l'Italia by Gabry Ponte
- Albania: Zjerm by Shkodra Elektronike
- Netherlands: C'est la vie by Claude
- Croatia: Poison Cake by Marko Bošnjak
- Cyprus: Shh by Theo Evan
Semi-final 2: Thursday, May 15
- Australia: Milkshake Man by Go-Jo
- Montenegro: "Dobrodošli" by Nina Žižić
- Ireland: Laika Party by Emmy
- Latvia: Bur man laimi by Tautumeitas
- Aremenia: Survivor by Parg
- Austria: Wasted Love by JJ
- Greece: Asteromata by Klavdia
- Lithuana: Tavo akys by Katarsis
- Malta: Serving by Miriana Conte
- Georgia: Freedom by Mariam Shengelia
- Denmark: Hallucination by Sissal
- Czechia: Kiss Kiss Goodbye by Adonxs
- Luxembourg: La poupée monte le son by Laura Thorn
- Israel: New Day Will Rise by Yuval Raphael
- Serbia: Mila by Princ
- Findland: Ich komme by Erika Vikman
