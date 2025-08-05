Home and Away spoilers: Does Irene have Alzheimer's disease?

Some devastating news awaits Irene at the hospital on today's episode of Home and Away...

Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) is becoming increasingly worried about her unexplained memory lapses on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



And this hasn't gone unnoticed by Irene's nurse lodger, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris).



Dana questions friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) about whether there's something going on with Irene.

But John plays down Dana's concerns, not wanting to betray Irene's confidence.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, John accompanies Irene to Northern Districts Hospital for a private chat with doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Bree offers to do some medical tests to find out more.



But when the results of a spinal tap procedure come back, Irene is left reeling from the news that this could indicate a potential diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease...

Will Dana find out what's going on with Irene on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene gets some alarming news from Bree at the hospital on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has left Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) in charge at Manta Ray Boards while he is away.



But Lacey gets a shock when she discovers that the surf shop accounts are EMPTY!



She hasn't been making enough money to cover the outgoing expenses.



Mali's girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), is alarmed when she finds out his business is about to go bankrupt!



Will she be the one to break the bad news to Mali?

PLUS, Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) overhears more than she should when doctors Bree and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) clash at the hospital.



WHAT does Jo find out about her boss, Levi?

Is Manta Ray Boards about to go BANKRUPT on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Jo overhears a heated exchange between doctors Bree and Levi and Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

