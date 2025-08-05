Home and Away spoilers: Does Irene have Alzheimer's disease?
Airs Wednesday 13 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) is becoming increasingly worried about her unexplained memory lapses on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
And this hasn't gone unnoticed by Irene's nurse lodger, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris).
Dana questions friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) about whether there's something going on with Irene.
But John plays down Dana's concerns, not wanting to betray Irene's confidence.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, John accompanies Irene to Northern Districts Hospital for a private chat with doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
Bree offers to do some medical tests to find out more.
But when the results of a spinal tap procedure come back, Irene is left reeling from the news that this could indicate a potential diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease...
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has left Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) in charge at Manta Ray Boards while he is away.
But Lacey gets a shock when she discovers that the surf shop accounts are EMPTY!
She hasn't been making enough money to cover the outgoing expenses.
Mali's girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), is alarmed when she finds out his business is about to go bankrupt!
Will she be the one to break the bad news to Mali?
PLUS, Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) overhears more than she should when doctors Bree and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) clash at the hospital.
WHAT does Jo find out about her boss, Levi?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.