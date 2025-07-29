Home and Away spoilers: WHO steals Theo's money?

Theo gets mugged by a mystery man on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is happy when it looks like he's found a buyer for his car on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The buyer wants to pay ALL cash for the car, which Theo's girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), thinks is strange.



However, garage mechanic Theo is just excited about getting his hands on the money so that he can pay off his debts.



But later that day, Theo is on his way to the bank to deposit $5,000, when a MYSTERY man attacks him and STEALS his backpack full of cash!

Theo is rushed to hospital after being knocked unconscious...



Unfortunately for Lacey, the medical emergency brings both her dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and sister Jo (Maddison Brown) into the picture.



And it's not long before new hospital nurse Jo publicly clashes with Lacey again...

Theo gets mugged by a MYSTERY man on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) reaches out to friend John Palmer (Shane Withington).



Irene is distressed after forgetting she was babysitting Archie at the beach house and almost left the baby home alone!



Irene admits that she has no idea what is happening to her at the moment...



Is it time for her to find out the reason behind her memory lapses?

MEANWHILE, Jo finally thanks Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) for fixing her car when she broke down on the way to Summer Bay.



Could it be that there is a spark of attraction between these two?

Watch this space!

Irene is distressed after what happened with baby Archie on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Has Tane caught the eye of Jo on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5