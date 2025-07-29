Home and Away spoilers: Lacey is out to catch a THIEF!

Who does Lacey team-up with to set a trap for a thief on Home and Away?

Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) wants payback after her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), was mugged on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Theo was attacked and had $5,000 in cash stolen, shortly after selling his car to a mystery buyer.



Lacey is suspicious that the whole car sale was a scam and decides to set a trap for the guy who bought Theo's car...



However, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is not happy when he finds out that Lacey is playing detective.



After all, Cash's boss, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), also happens to be Lacey's estranged dad.



So she could find herself in BIG trouble!



But Lacey is determined to get justice for Theo and get his stolen money back.



Will Cash agree to team-up with Lacey to carry out her plan?

Theo landed in hospital after being mugged for $5,000 on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has some BIG news for her former Lyrik bandmates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



She has decided to accept an offer to go on tour with band The Chosen in Europe.



And she is leaving tomorrow!



Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) decides he's no longer the right person to be Kirby's manager now that the singer is going international.



How will Kirby react to his decision?



PLUS, nurse Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) is in trouble with her hospital boss, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).



Levi was not impressed by the angry clash between Jo and her sister Lacey at Northern Districts Hospital.



But will Levi have sympathy for Jo when he learns more about the conflict between the sisters?

Justin wants to QUIT as Kirby's manager on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Jo is in trouble with hospital boss Levi on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

