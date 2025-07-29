Home and Away spoilers: Lacey is out to catch a THIEF!
Airs Thursday 7 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) wants payback after her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), was mugged on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Theo was attacked and had $5,000 in cash stolen, shortly after selling his car to a mystery buyer.
Lacey is suspicious that the whole car sale was a scam and decides to set a trap for the guy who bought Theo's car...
However, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is not happy when he finds out that Lacey is playing detective.
After all, Cash's boss, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), also happens to be Lacey's estranged dad.
So she could find herself in BIG trouble!
But Lacey is determined to get justice for Theo and get his stolen money back.
Will Cash agree to team-up with Lacey to carry out her plan?
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has some BIG news for her former Lyrik bandmates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).
She has decided to accept an offer to go on tour with band The Chosen in Europe.
And she is leaving tomorrow!
Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) decides he's no longer the right person to be Kirby's manager now that the singer is going international.
How will Kirby react to his decision?
PLUS, nurse Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) is in trouble with her hospital boss, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).
Levi was not impressed by the angry clash between Jo and her sister Lacey at Northern Districts Hospital.
But will Levi have sympathy for Jo when he learns more about the conflict between the sisters?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.