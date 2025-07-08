Home and Away spoilers: Lacey blames Jo for their mum's DEATH...
Airs Thursday 17 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
There's an unhappy family reunion between Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) and her older sister Jo (Maddison Brown) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) brings the two women down to the Police Station after breaking-up a physical fight between them.
But it's only when Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) makes an appearance, that Cash discovers Lacey and Jo are sisters.
David does his best to play peacekeeper between them.
However, Lacey makes it VERY clear that she still blames Jo for causing the car crash which killed their mum.
And believes David helped cover-up Jo's involvement in the tragedy, so she never faced any consequences...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) remains unaware that producer friend Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is secretly helping her music rival, Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart), with her album.
Remi is working day and night to keep both recording artists happy.
Unfortunately, when Kirby and Avalon cross paths, Avalon delights in telling Kirby about her collaborations with Remi in the recording studio!
Kirby feels deeply wounded by Remi's betrayal.
Is their long-time friendship now on the line?
PLUS, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) become concerned about Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).
The surf shop boss seems to have checked out and hasn't been seen around the Surf Club much.
Has Mali given up on Manta Ray Boards?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.