Home and Away spoilers: Lacey blames Jo for their mum's DEATH...

Lacey wants nothing to do with her estranged dad David or sister Jo on Home and Away...

There's an unhappy family reunion between Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) and her older sister Jo (Maddison Brown) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) brings the two women down to the Police Station after breaking-up a physical fight between them.



But it's only when Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) makes an appearance, that Cash discovers Lacey and Jo are sisters.



David does his best to play peacekeeper between them.



However, Lacey makes it VERY clear that she still blames Jo for causing the car crash which killed their mum.



And believes David helped cover-up Jo's involvement in the tragedy, so she never faced any consequences...

Did David help cover-up a crime involving his daughter Jo on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) remains unaware that producer friend Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is secretly helping her music rival, Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart), with her album.



Remi is working day and night to keep both recording artists happy.



Unfortunately, when Kirby and Avalon cross paths, Avalon delights in telling Kirby about her collaborations with Remi in the recording studio!



Kirby feels deeply wounded by Remi's betrayal.



Is their long-time friendship now on the line?

PLUS, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) become concerned about Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



The surf shop boss seems to have checked out and hasn't been seen around the Surf Club much.



Has Mali given up on Manta Ray Boards?

Kirby feels betrayed by Remi on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf tries to find out what's going on with Mali on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5