Home and Away spoilers: Leah discovers Lacey's family SECRET...

Can Leah convince Lacey to stick around in Summer Bay on Home and Away?

Lacey Miller's (played by Sophea Pennington) past has come back to haunt her on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It turns out that new arrival Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is her estranged dad!



But has he deliberately tracked his daughter down in Summer Bay?



And WHY doesn't Lacey want anything to do with him?



After their confrontation at the Police Station, Lacey begins to spiral and packs her bag, ready to go on the run again...

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is driving by when she spots Lacey waiting by the bus stop.



Leah is worried when she finds out that Lacey is planning to do a runner.



Especially since she hasn't told her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Can Leah get to the bottom of the bad blood between Lacey and her dad?



Will she convince Lacey to stick around in Summer Bay?



Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) visits the Police Station.



He wants to help clear cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) of any wrong doing during the River Boys case.

But will Tane's meeting with Sergeant Langham just make things worse for Cash?

Sergeant Langham disapproves of Tane's involvement in a Police case on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

At the recording studio, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is unhappy when a music rival, Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart, Ten Pound Poms), gatecrashes her latest recording session.



Avalon playfully flirts with producer Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and suggests some tips for improving Kirby's latest tracks.



Later, Avalon makes her intentions clear when she invites Remi out for a drink...

Has Remi got a new admirer on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5