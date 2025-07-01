Home and Away spoilers: Leah discovers Lacey's family SECRET...
Airs Wednesday 9 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Lacey Miller's (played by Sophea Pennington) past has come back to haunt her on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
It turns out that new arrival Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is her estranged dad!
But has he deliberately tracked his daughter down in Summer Bay?
And WHY doesn't Lacey want anything to do with him?
After their confrontation at the Police Station, Lacey begins to spiral and packs her bag, ready to go on the run again...
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is driving by when she spots Lacey waiting by the bus stop.
Leah is worried when she finds out that Lacey is planning to do a runner.
Especially since she hasn't told her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
Can Leah get to the bottom of the bad blood between Lacey and her dad?
Will she convince Lacey to stick around in Summer Bay?
Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) visits the Police Station.
He wants to help clear cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) of any wrong doing during the River Boys case.
But will Tane's meeting with Sergeant Langham just make things worse for Cash?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
At the recording studio, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is unhappy when a music rival, Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart, Ten Pound Poms), gatecrashes her latest recording session.
Avalon playfully flirts with producer Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and suggests some tips for improving Kirby's latest tracks.
Later, Avalon makes her intentions clear when she invites Remi out for a drink...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.