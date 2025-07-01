Home and Away spoilers: Lacey's SHOCK family reunion!
Airs Tuesday 8 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Changes are afoot at Yabbie Creek Police Station on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Following the recent departure of copper Rose Delaney to the city, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, from Heartbreak High and Playing For Keeps) arrives to take charge.
The new Sergeant immediately takes Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to task when he arrives slightly late to a briefing.
He's also not impressed by the way Cash handled his recent encounter with the River Boys gang, by letting his friend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) get involved in the rescue mission.
However, Sergeant Langham is soon distracted by further details of the River Boys case, which mention witness Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).
WHY does Sergeant Langham unexpectedly ask Cash to bring Lacey in for further questioning, when the River Boys case is now closed?
Meanwhile, Lacey is supporting her now official boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), with his recovery.
Lacey still feels responsible for endangering Theo's life after he got mixed-up with her and her now ex-boyfriend, Gage Reynolds.
Lacey is in for a surprise when she is summoned to the Police Station by copper Cash.
Isn't the River Boys case officially closed now that Gage is behind bars?
But Lacey gets a blast-from-the-past when she arrives at the Police Station and comes face-to-face with the familiar looking new Sergeant...
Cash is confused by the connection between them.
Until Sergeant Langham reveals he is Lacey's dad!
