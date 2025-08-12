Home and Away spoilers: Will Irene QUIT the Diner?

Irene shocks business partner Leah with her decision to step back from the Diner on Home and Away...

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is an emotional wreck after finding out that Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Irene wants to focus on business as usual and arrives for work at the Diner.

However, Irene's fear of increasing memory loss causes her to stress out...



She starts to feel overwhelmed in what has been her place of work for so long.



After several mishaps on the job, Irene alarms business partner Leah when she announces she wants to take a step back from the Diner...

Leah is devastated by the news of Irene's diagnosis on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) feels betrayed by her now ex-boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



However, she is missing him now they are no longer together.



Bree suggests maybe they can try and work things out.



But it would ultimately have to be on her terms.



Unfortunately, Remi reads too much into Bree's offer and tries to kiss her in the moment!



Will he further ruin things between them?



PLUS, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) remain puzzled as to why they can't get pregnant.



While Levi awaits the results from his fertility results, Mackenzie decides to investigate any possible pregnancy problems that run in her family.



Which leads her to make a startling discovery...

Will Remi get another chance with Bree after his betrayal on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie makes a startling discovery on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5