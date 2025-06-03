Home and Away spoilers: Will Lacey betray boyfriend Gage?

Lacey faces a dilemma over whether to report boyfriend Gage to the Police for attacking Theo on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is determined to arrest Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson) for the near-fatal attack on Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But copper Cash needs definite proof that River Boys gang member Gage was the one responsible for crushing Theo with his own car out at the gang's warehouse.



While Gage claims he doesn't know anything about Theo's "accident", Cash reckons Gage's girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), could be persuaded to reveal the truth...



Lacey makes a visit to Northern District Hospital to see Theo after his near-death experience.



While she is in the building, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) tries to convince Lacey to make Gage pay for what he did to Theo.



But Lacey is undecided.

She is developing some real feelings for new lover Theo.



But is she ready to risk everything by betraying her baddie boyfriend, Gage?

Leah and Justin keep an anxious vigil by Theo's hospital bed on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Can Lacey be persuaded to betray boyfriend Gage on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) wants to be a part of his baby son Archie's life.



But Tane's now ex-fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), isn't making things easy.



Tane offers to stay overnight at the beach house to help Harper with Archie.



However, in the middle of the night Harper rejects Tane's help.



As proud, independent mama Harper continues to push Tane away, will he speak his mind?

Harper continues to reject Tane's offers of help with baby Archie on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

