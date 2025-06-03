Home and Away spoilers: Will Lacey betray boyfriend Gage?
Airs Tuesday 10 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is determined to arrest Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson) for the near-fatal attack on Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But copper Cash needs definite proof that River Boys gang member Gage was the one responsible for crushing Theo with his own car out at the gang's warehouse.
While Gage claims he doesn't know anything about Theo's "accident", Cash reckons Gage's girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), could be persuaded to reveal the truth...
Lacey makes a visit to Northern District Hospital to see Theo after his near-death experience.
While she is in the building, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) tries to convince Lacey to make Gage pay for what he did to Theo.
But Lacey is undecided.
She is developing some real feelings for new lover Theo.
But is she ready to risk everything by betraying her baddie boyfriend, Gage?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) wants to be a part of his baby son Archie's life.
But Tane's now ex-fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), isn't making things easy.
Tane offers to stay overnight at the beach house to help Harper with Archie.
However, in the middle of the night Harper rejects Tane's help.
As proud, independent mama Harper continues to push Tane away, will he speak his mind?
