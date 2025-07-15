Home and Away spoilers: Will stressed out Remi resort to DESPERATE measures?
Airs Friday 25 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Music producer Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is working around the clock on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Remi has got his hands full finishing albums for both Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart).
Kirby's manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), is already planning a launch party for the singer's new solo music.
So there's a LOT of pressure.
As an exhausted Remi prepares to work into the early hours at the recording studio with Avalon, he remembers the "pick me up" drugs she gave him.
With Kirby, Justin and Avalon all making demands on his time, will Remi be tempted to turn to the drugs to help him complete his commitments on time?
MEANWHILE, rival singers Kirby and Avalon decide to put their differences aside.
And team-up to record a duet!
But how will Remi react when the women pitch their idea, and he realises he'll have to work even faster to get the track included on Kirby's album?
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has welcomed Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray) into Summer Bay House.
Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) has an update for Roo.
Cohen will need to stay on as a foster child for a while longer, since his mum Samantha (Heidi May) has been refused bail after being arrested for mobile phone theft.
David is investigating other possible relatives who Cohen could go to live with.
But so far, the copper hasn't had much luck with the search.
As Cohen holds out hope of seeing his mum again soon, David secretly confides in Roo that Samantha is relinquishing her parental rights.
She no longer wants anything to do with abandoned Cohen...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
