Hollyoaks spoilers: A shocking turn of events causes Tony Hutchinson to do the unthinkable
Airs Wednesday 23 July on E4 at 7pm.
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is out for vengeance with shocking consequences in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Instead of wedding bells, there's alarm bells ringing out across the village as high drama, danger and devastation cause havoc in the fallout of Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) and John Paul McQueen's (John Sutton) wedding day.
Tony has been entangled in a surprise romance with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) after he discovered that her teen son Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) had been hiding at The Dog following his escape from custody.
Since Bobby was the one who murdered his half-sister Verity (Eva O'Hara), Tony wanted to go to the police. However, Mercedes convinced him not to and the pair ended up sleeping together after making amends and bonding over their previous affair.
As the pair continued to grow closer, Tony deleted a message on Mercedes' phone claiming to know where Bobby is.
The truth about what Tony did came out at his wine-tasting night, but now, a vendetta leads him to make a life-changing detour. What's going to happen?
Meanwhile, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) visits Jez at the allotment. Is their love affair over?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Bobby Costello - Zak Sutcliffe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - Oscar Curtis
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Dee Dee Hutchinson - Lacey Findlow
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Ro Lomax - Ava Webster
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Jack Junior Osborne aka JJ - Ryan Mulvey
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Jez Blake- Jeremy Sheffield
- Martha Blake- Sherrie Hewson
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Dodger Savage - Danny Mac
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Pearl Anderson - Dawn Hope
- DS Zoe Anderson- Garcia Brown
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Donny Clark - Louis Emerick
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
