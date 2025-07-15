Hollyoaks spoilers: A shocking turn of events causes Tony Hutchinson to do the unthinkable

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is out for vengeance with shocking consequences in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Instead of wedding bells, there's alarm bells ringing out across the village as high drama, danger and devastation cause havoc in the fallout of Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) and John Paul McQueen's (John Sutton) wedding day.

Tony has been entangled in a surprise romance with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) after he discovered that her teen son Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) had been hiding at The Dog following his escape from custody.

Bobby Costello killed Tony's sister in 2022. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Since Bobby was the one who murdered his half-sister Verity (Eva O'Hara), Tony wanted to go to the police. However, Mercedes convinced him not to and the pair ended up sleeping together after making amends and bonding over their previous affair.

As the pair continued to grow closer, Tony deleted a message on Mercedes' phone claiming to know where Bobby is.

The truth about what Tony did came out at his wine-tasting night, but now, a vendetta leads him to make a life-changing detour. What's going to happen?

Meanwhile, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) visits Jez at the allotment. Is their love affair over?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.