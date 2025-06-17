Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK RETURN! Bobby Costello is back!

Bobby Costello escapes to Chester hidden in the back of a car!

Bobby Costello (played by Waterloo Road actor Zak Sutcliffe) makes his surprise reappearance in Chester in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Bobby’s mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) was seen receiving the news from detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) that Bobby had escaped from the secure home where he was being kept.

Bobby Costello is hiding out in The Dog. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, Mercedes finds Bobby hiding in The Dog. He tells his mum that he’s sorry for everything he’s done.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is appalled to hear that Bobby has escaped and he’s not the only one.

When Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) also returns home she is determined to make sure Bobby’s taken back to finish his punishment for the crimes he committed including leaving Goldie’s brother, Silver McQueen to die and the murders of Tony’s sister, Verity Hutchinson and sinister Silas Blissett.

Mercedes talks to Bobby and tells him he needs to hand himself in. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercedes tells Bobby he has to hand himself in so he can do his time and be free.

However Bobby wants to continue hiding in The Dog which is about to undergo reconstruction.

But, later on, some breaking news leaves Mercedes thinking her son could be guilty of a fresh crime.

She decides to ask him outright but how will Bobby respond?

Mercedes is worried about what other secrets Bobby may be hiding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, when Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) discovers what her murderer son, Jez Blake (Jeremey Sheffield) has been up to, she tells him she can’t keep supporting him as his actions make him too hard to love.

Martha Blake tells her son Jez she can no longer stand by him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Jez is shattered by Martha’s words and when she also calls him a narcissist he appears truly heartbroken for the first time not to have his mum in his corner.

Later on, rejected by Martha and with no one else he can confide in about his crimes, Jez decides he needs to take action and before long he is keeping another villager prisoner.

Who is the latest person to fall foul of the killer gardener?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.