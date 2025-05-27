Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox returns to Chester. What brings him back?

Warren Fox (Owen Warner) makes a surprise return in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

But what, or who brings him back?

Warren was last seen fleeing Chester after a brutal and violent showdown with Dave Chen-Williams(Dominic Power) who had been revealed to be hardened criminal, ‘Blue’.

Warren was devastated to be leaving Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) behind and there were emotional scenes as they said their goodbyes to one another.

Mercedes McQueen played by Jennifer Metcalfe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

In today’s episode Mercedes is worried about her troubled boyfriend Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham).

Mercedes decides to look through Freddie’s memory box to see if that can shed any light on what’s going on. However, she is stunned when she finds a letter addressed to her in the box which stops her in her tracks.

The letter is from Warren and has clearly been intercepted by Freddie who didn’t want her to see it.

Freddie Roscoe (above) has been hiding a letter to Mercedes sent from Warren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercedes wants to know what’s going on and sets off to confront Freddie. However when she finds him in a distressed state she decides now is not the time to mention it.

However, there is unfinished business.

Later on Mercy heads off to the city walls and waits for Warren to arrive!

What will the ex-lovers do when they come face to face with one another after all this time?

Mercedes and Warren come face to face. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, as some Hollyoaks residents return to business as usual, others are struggling to move past the recent tragedy involving one of the teenagers.

A heartbroken Sienna Blake vows to find her granddaughter Victoria, Nico’s child, after discovering that she has been living with bent copper DI Banks (Drew Cain) all this time and his estranged wife, Clare Levine (Gemma Bissix).

Grace was stunned when her sister Clare showed up in the village! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) was left stunned when her sister, Clare, made her SHOCK RETURN to Chester in yesterday’s episode.

Tonight Clare has a stark warning for Grace. What is she threatening her with?

Plus, there are further worries for teenager Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) following his recent surgery to remove a brain tumour.

What is the latest with Lucas and is he going to survive?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.