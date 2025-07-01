Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! Prisoner Tom Cunningham is killed?

Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) could be about to breathe his last when Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) wants him MURDERED in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode viewers saw that Tom, who left Hollyoaks in Sept 2024, is currently an inmate in the same prison as Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall) brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey).

Clare Devine (above) wants Tom dead! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Clare wants Tom dead and puts pressure on Rex to kill him!

Clare and Tom have a brutal history with Clare terrorising Tom when he was child and attempting to fleece his brother Max Cunningham.

With time ticking, Rex decides to make his move in the prison yard where Tom appears to be alone and friendless.

But will something stop him in his tracks?

Or is this the end for Tom?

Rex gets ready to kill fellow inmate Tom Cunningham (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Clare learns that Grace has woken from her coma.

At the hospital Grace reveals it WASN’T Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) who attacked her as all the villagers have been led to believe.

Robbie Roscoe with Grace Black in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) recently revealed to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) that she is pregnant with Joel Dexter’s (Rory Douglas-Speed) baby.

Tonight, Cleo, who is now in a relationship with Sienna, tells her that she wants to keep the baby but she wants them to raise it together.

Sienna is delighted and the couple agree to keep the pregnancy between them and the McQueens for now.

Cleo tells Sienna she wants them to raise her baby together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) hosts a wine-tasting night at the Hutch but tensions are mounting.

Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) son, Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) is still missing, Cleo is hiding her pregnancy from everyone especially Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) who is Joel’s estranged wife.

Plus rivals Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) are back in the same room.

What secrets will be revealed at Tony's wine tasting night? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren and Nancy Osborne have just got back from holiday but tensions in the room are brewing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren and Nancy Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson and Jessica Fox) have arrived back from their holiday and are looking forward to a night of socialising with their friends and neighbours, however it’s clear it’s going to be an awkward night.

Feisty Marie is sure that there is a big secret in the room but with so many residents hiding the truth will her instincts lead her to the right person?

Plus Tony makes a HUGE mistake with Mercedes and Leela is left devastated.

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.