Hollyoaks spoilers: Evil Clare Devine plans her next move!
Villainous Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) is already plotting her next move in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Clare who was married to bent copper DI Banks (Drew Cain) has already been revealed to be the brains behind his drug and people trafficking criminal enterprises.
In yesterday’s episode she was horrified to discover her adopted daughter, Tori, had gone missing and later dIscovered the girl had been taken to live with her blood relatives, Tori’s grandmother, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Sienna’s brother, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac).
Tonight a defiant Clare tells her sister, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) that together they’re going to reopen The Loft as a way to make money and they’re going to get Tori back!
But does Clare know that it was Grace who betrayed her and took Tori to Sienna in the first place?
And if so, what is she secretly plotting as payback on her sibling?
Elsewhere, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), who was one of the teenagers Banks and Grace groomed, is struggling.
Dillon is suffering with withdrawal symptoms from the drug, spice, that Rex and Grace got him addicted to. Tonight Dillon is desperate to get his hands on a new supply to get his next fix.
Later on he sneaks into the market to steal cash from stall holder Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).
But will he be caught with his hands in the till?
Meanwhile, Liberty recently grew suspicious of Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) when she caught him stealing the hard drive from a computer.
Manipulative Jez, who is a secret serial killer, has managed to throw Liberty off his scent by getting closer to her.
Meanwhile Jez’s fiancé, John Paul McQueen, asks Jez if he still wants to go ahead with their wedding.
What will Jez’s reaction be and how will his mother, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) feel when Jez makes a SHOCKING CONFESSION to her?
